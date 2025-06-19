Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Google looks likely to lose appeal against record $4.7 billion EU fine

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

[CNBC] Google looks likely to lose appeal against record $4.7 billion EU fine
Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • The European Court of Justice's advocate general on Thursday proposed that Google's appeal against a record 4.1-billion-euro ($4.7 billion) antitrust fine be dismissed.
  • The fine relates to a long-running antitrust case surrounding Google's Android operating system.
  • It was reduced in 2022 to 4.125 billion euros from 4.34 billion euros previously by the EU's General Court.

Google suffered a setback Thursday after an advisor to the European Union's top court recommended it dismiss the tech giant's appeal against a record 4.1-billion-euro ($4.7 billion) antitrust fine.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Juliane Kokott, advocate general at the European Court of Justice, advised the court to throw out Google's appeal and confirm the fine, which was reduced in 2022 to 4.125 billion euros from 4.34 billion euros previously by the EU's General Court.

"In her Opinion delivered today, Advocate General Kokott proposes that the Court of Justice dismiss Google's appeal and, therefore, uphold the judgment of the General Court," the Luxembourg-based ECJ said in a press release Thursday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fine relates to a long-running antitrust case surrounding Google's Android operating system.

In 2018, the European Commission slapped Google with the record-breaking penalty on the grounds that it abused Android's mobile dominance to give unfair advantage to its own apps via pre-installation deals with smartphone makers. The Commission is the executive body of the EU.

Google was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Thursday. The company has previously called on the courts to void the EU fine on the basis that Android "has created more choice for everyone, not less."

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

AI avatars in China just proved they are better influencers. It only took a duo 7 hours to rake in more than $7 million

news 2 hours ago

SpaceX's Starship explodes during routine test in Texas

Though the advocate general's proposal is non-binding, judges tend to follow four out of five such non-binding opinions. The ECJ is expected to deliver a final ruling in the coming months.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us