Google to acquire cloud security startup Wiz for $32 billion

In July, CNBC reported that Wiz walked away from a potential $23 billion acquisition by Google and announced to employees that it would pursue an initial public offering instead.

Google on Tuesday signed a "definitive agreement" to acquire Wiz, the New York-based cloud security startup, for $32 billion in an all-cash deal, according to releases.

The deal will improve the company's cloud security offering in a world of advancing artificial intelligence threats. Wiz will become a part of Google's cloud business.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday that the companies were in advanced discussions to close a deal.

Initial talks between the companies fizzled in July, when CNBC reported that Wiz walked away from a potential $23 billion acquisition by Google and announced to employees that it would pursue an initial public offering instead.

"Saying no to such humbling offers is tough," Wiz co-founder Assaf Rappaport wrote to employees in a July memo obtained by CNBC. At the time, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC that Wiz walked away from the deal in part due to antitrust and investor concerns.

Before talks with Google were reported, Wiz had set its sights on two goals: an IPO and $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, and in the memo at the time, Rappaport wrote that the company would pursue those milestones.

Wiz was founded in 2020 and has grown rapidly under Rappaport, with the company hitting $100 million in annual recurring revenue after just 18 months. The company's cloud security products include prevention, active detection and response, a portfolio that's appealed to large firms and would have helped Google compete with Microsoft, which also sells security software.

