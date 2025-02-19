Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Government travel has ‘fallen off' since Trump inauguration, United Airlines says

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A United Airlines plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on November 23, 2021.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
  • U.S. government travel makes up about 2% of United's business, its chief financial officer said.
  • President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have vowed to slash government costs.
  • Thousands of federal employees have been either laid off or offered buyouts.

United Airlines says travel demand has been resilient lately — except from the U.S. government.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Government travel "has fallen off here post-inauguration," United's Chief Financial Officer Mike Leskinen said at a Barclays industry conference on Wednesday, referring to the start of President Donald Trump's term last month.

Trump and his advisor, billionaire Elon Musk, have vowed to cut costs in the government, and thousands of government workers have either been laid off or offered buyouts. Jobless claims have surged in Washington, D.C.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The government travel segment is about 2% of United's revenue, a United spokeswoman said. The airline brought in nearly $52 billion in passenger revenue last year. Leskinen said other demand is helping to make up for the shortfall.

Strong international leisure travel demand continues to outshine domestic demand, Leskinen added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us