Greta Thunberg and Other Climate Activists Discuss the Energy Transition at Davos

[The stream is slated to start at 5:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Alongside IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, activist Greta Thunberg is taking part in the CNBC-moderated panel with youth climate advocates Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer.

The four climate activists arrived in Davos having recently composed an open letter to the CEOs of fossil fuel companies through the non-profit website Avaaz.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Moderated by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, the panel at Davos, Switzerland, will debate how the world can rapidly accelerate the clean energy transition.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.