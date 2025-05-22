Hailey Bieber shares the 3 ways she stays happy and grounded—even amid online hate: ‘I have a real life'

Hailey Bieber, founder of skincare company Rhode and wife of pop star Justin Bieber, faces a lot of scrutiny online.

From critiques about her outfits to rave reviews about her lip tints and even comparisons to her husband's former girlfriends, Hailey is frequently being discussed by admirers and internet trolls alike.

"I feel like I've fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me. And people just don't want to sometimes," Bieber said in her recent cover interview with Vogue.

"And there's nothing you can do about that. I've been in a position where I've tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, Well, she's lying. Imagine how trapping that feels."

Dealing with the constant backlash she faces has been especially tough for her since being postpartum, she admitted.

Bieber opened up about how she experienced complications towards the end of her pregnancy. At 39 weeks pregnant, she began leaking amniotic fluid and had to be induced, which led to her giving birth without receiving an epidural. Following the birth of her son, Jack, she also had postpartum hemorrhage, excessive bleeding that can be dangerous and in some cases lead to death.

"I trust my doctor with my life," Bieber said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

Yet, Bieber said becoming a mom has given her strength to keep her confidence and focus on joy. Reminding herself that the negative comments from people about her marriage aren't reality, is what helps her quiet the noise.

"It's not real," she said about assumptions people make about her on social media. "And that's the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them."

She also shared three ways she's been keeping herself grounded even as she receives online hate:

Seeing a new therapist who helps her process her emotions

Limiting her social media use by setting limits and not engaging with certain online spaces

Spending more time with loved ones

"I've learned so much from Justin, really. He's been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know," she said.

"He was like, 'Baby, trust me, I've been here before many, many times. You're not going to win. There is no winning.'"

