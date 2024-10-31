Halloween kicks off a season of home insurance risks. Here’s what homeowners need to know

"The two issues are fire and liability, basically," said Loretta Worters, a spokeswoman for the Insurance Information Institute.

Homeowners losses caused by fire and lightning on average cost $83,991 from 2018 to 2022, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Meanwhile, the average cost of bodily injury and property damage hovers at $31,690.

Halloween trick-or-treaters and jack-o-lanterns can be downright scary — for your homeowners insurance policy.

There is a 14% jump in homeowners insurance claims on Halloween compared to other days of the year, according to Travelers Insurance. Theft on premises claims jump 46%.

Trips or falls, thefts, fire and pet-related accidents are among the insurance perils of All Hallows' Eve.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Not all of those types of things result in a claim, but can certainly occur throughout the night," said Angi Orbann, vice president of property and personal insurance product management at Travelers Insurance.

More from Personal Finance:

How to save money this holiday season with 'slow shopping'

Only one group can 'easily afford' holiday spending this year, survey finds

Year-end Roth IRA conversions are popular — but don't wait too long

Scarier yet, Halloween is just the kickoff night for some of those risks, which persist throughout the holiday season as you increase foot traffic in your house.

"The two issues are fire and liability, basically," said Loretta Worters, a spokeswoman for the Insurance Information Institute.

The average homeowners loss caused by fire and lightning costs $83,991, according to Insurance Information Institute based on claims from 2018 to 2022. Over the same time period, the average cost of bodily injury and property damage liability claims was $31,690.

How such claims affect your policy cost will depend on the number of claims you've made in a year, the type of issue, where you live and the extent of the damage, experts say.

"Be aware that there could be a surcharge based on the claim in the following year," Orbann said.

If you haven't yet, add these three steps to your to-do list to avoid hazards tonight and throughout the rest of the year:

1. Minimize dangers for visitors

Homeowners should minimize the dangers for visitors in pathways and entrances, "especially when it can be dark and it's hard to see," Orbann explained.

"With all the festivities that happen around Halloween and the trick-or-treaters, it's important to think about the safety of the pathways and the accessibility of your home," Orbann said.

Make sure the pathways are clear and "everything is very well lit," she said.

If it snows, shovel and clear your pathway so partygoers, carolers and other holiday visitors have a clear walkway, said Worters.

Be mindful of other celebration-related risks. If you're hosting a house party with alcohol involved, you may risk liability for injuries or property damage from an inebriated guest, Worters added.

"If you see somebody who's had too much to drink, don't let them drive," Worters said, and consider other measures like limiting alcohol and encouraging guests to use rideshares.

2. Reduce fire risks

Holiday decorations including light displays, Christmas trees and candles on a mantle or in a jack-o-lantern can start a fire if left unattended.

"We recommend that you use LED lights or battery lights instead of live candles for safety reasons," said Orbann.

Worters agreed: "If there's a fire from a Christmas tree, a lot of times, you can have a total loss of a home."

If you opt for a natural tree, make sure to water it properly and avoid having inflammables nearby, experts say.

"Cooking fires are also the number one cause of home fires and home injuries," said Worters.

For instance, avoid using the stove if you're too sleepy, she said. Turkey fryers — common for Thanksgiving — also "pose a lot of risks" if not used properly, she added.

3. Secure your pets and belongings

If you have a pet, make sure they're secured on Halloween, both to protect trick-or-treaters and the pet as well, said Orbann. The same holds true for other holiday parties and events.

Insurers will have different coverage rules depending on what kind of pet you have or breed, said Worters, whether by charging more for certain breeds or no coverage at all.

"If the dog isn't trained and there's a loss or an injury, that's going to increase your liability insurance tremendously," Worters said.

Theft can also be a higher risk around the holidays when "people are ordering a lot online and have packages delivered," said Orbann. Think about securing your packages and perhaps installing smart home cameras or doorbells, she suggested.

"You can also have a neighbor keep an eye on the house as well," Orbann said.