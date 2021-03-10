Hand Sanitizer Demand Will Stay ‘Exponentially Higher' Than 2019 Levels, CEO of Purell Parent Says

Hand sanitizer producer Purell expanded capacity threefold last year to meet demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carey Jaros, CEO of parent company Gojo Industries, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Sales of the company's hand sanitizer have spiked triple digits amid the pandemic, and Carey Jaros, CEO of Purell parent Gojo Industries, told CNBC on Wednesday that she expects business to remain significantly higher than usual going forward.

Purell reports hand sanitizer sales surged 568% to $1.5 billion year over year through late February. To meet the unprecedented demand for cleaning products as consumers sought ways to lessen their chances of contracting Covid-19, the company pumped $400 million into expanding manufacturing capabilities, increased operations to around-the-clock production and hired more than 500 new employees last year.

In the post-pandemic era there will be a "new normal" defined by "visible hygiene" and trusted name brands, according to Jaros, who noted that there is opportunity in spaces such as stores and offices that will be maintaining sanitizer stations.

"I truly believe that the combination of visible hygiene, which is, you know, sanitizer dispensers really in sight anywhere that customers can see them, and the power of the Purell brand means that demand absolutely will sustain," Jaros said.

Purell is not the only cleansing company expecting business to maintain shape after Covid is under control.

Procter & Gamble Chairman and CEO David Taylor late last month said that while consumers are now less likely to buy and hoard supplies than they were last year, purchasing cleaning products will stay top of mind at least for an "extended period of time post-pandemic."

Clorox is also expanding production, making 1.5 million canisters per day, up from 1 million last quarter, CEO Linda Rendle said in February.