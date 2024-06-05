Hanesbrands to sell Champion brand to Authentic Brands in $1.2 billion deal

Hanesbrands said Wednesday that it signed a deal to sell its Champion brand to Authentic Brands Group.

The deal could reach up to $1.5 billion through an additional cash contingent consideration of up to $300 million if performance thresholds are met.

This comes after Hanesbrands announced it was considering selling the business in late September.

Hanesbrands agreed to sell its global Champion business to Authentic Brands Group in a transaction valued at $1.2 billion, including a contingent cash consideration, the company announced on Wednesday.

The deal has the potential to reach $1.5 billion through an additional cash contingent consideration of up to $300 million if performance thresholds are met, according to a press release from Hanesbrands.

The company expects to receive net proceeds of $900 million from the deal, the release says. Hanesbrands said the company plans to use the net proceeds to accelerate debt reduction.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hanesbrands shares popped more than 5% during Wednesday's trading session.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, Champion generated around $75 million of adjusted EBITDA over the past 12 months.

"We believe this transaction will enable the company to accelerate its debt reduction while positioning Hanesbrands to deliver consistent growth and cash flow generation through a focused strategy on advancing its leading innerwear brands and optimizing its world-class supply chain," said board chairman Bill Simon.

The agreement, which the Hanesbrands' board of directors approved unanimously, comes months after the company said it was considering a sale of Champion.

CNBC reported in November 2023 that Authentic Brands Group and fellow brand management firm WHP Global were both interested in buying Champion.

Hanesbrands first announced it was considering offloading Champion in late September, which was just over one month after activist firm Barington Capital Group began pressuring Hanesbrands to cut costs and generate cash amid declining sales.