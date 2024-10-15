Harris PAC's $1 million contribution from Ripple's Chris Larsen shows crypto industry warming to VP

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen gave $1 million worth of XRP tokens to Future Forward, a super PAC that's supporting Vice President Harris' run for the White House.

"She knows people who have grown up in the innovation economy her whole life," Larsen told CNBC in an interview.

More of the crypto industry has been warming up to Harris with three weeks until Election Day.

SAN FRANCISCO — For months, crypto companies and their executives have been pouring tens of millions of dollars into Donald Trump's effort to win the White House. Chris Larsen isn't one of them.

The co-founder and chairman of Ripple recently contributed $1 million worth of XRP tokens, the currency created by Ripple in 2012, to Future Forward, a super PAC that's supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Larsen, who's backed candidates across the aisle for the last few years, told CNBC in an interview on Monday that his comfort level with Harris comes from conversations he's had with people inside the campaign and what he's seen from the vice president since she replaced President Biden at the top of the ticket in July.

It helps that Harris is from the Bay Area.

"She knows people who have grown up in the innovation economy her whole life," Larsen said. "So I think she gets it at a fundamental level, in a way that I think the Biden folks were just not paying attention to, or maybe just didn't make the connection between empowering workers and making sure you have American champions dominating their industries."

Larsen's affection for the Democratic nominee isn't brand new. In February, he gave the maximum personal contribution of $6,600 to Harris (which would cover the primary and general election), about five months before she became the Democratic presidential nominee, FEC filings show. At the same time, he contributed $100,000 to the Harris Action Fund PAC.

In total, Larsen has given around $1.9 million to support Harris' campaign directly and through PACs, according to FEC data compiled by crypto market and blockchain analyst James Delmore and independently verified by CNBC.

Larsen, 64, has a net worth of $3.1 billion, according to Forbes, primarily from his ownership of XRP and involvement in Ripple, which provides blockchain technology for financial services companies.

He's part of an industry that's become suddenly prominent in political fundraising, though more heavily in support of Republicans. Nearly half of all the corporate money flowing into the election has come from the crypto industry, according to a recent report from the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen.

The sum was raised from a mix of contributors, with Coinbase, Ripple, and venture firm Andreessen Horowitz accounting for most of those business donations. The industry has raised roughly 13 times the amount it brought in during the last presidential election year.

Close to two-thirds of crypto contributions have gone either to supporting Republicans or opposing Democrats, according to Delmore's compilation of FEC data. Trump has received more than $4 million in virtual tokens, an FEC filing shows, and in July, the ex-president keynoted a major bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

'More pragmatic approach'

Larsen's recent contributions include $1 million to Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in December, and almost $7,000 in February to John Deaton, the Massachusetts Republican who's taking on Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a vocal crypto critic. He also donated $250,000 in 2022 to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund and contributed to a pro-Biden PAC in 2020.

Larsen told CNBC that he's "really confident" that Harris will bring a "more pragmatic approach and clear rules" to the crypto industry, in contrast to the current situation with Gary Gensler running the SEC. Gensler's open hostility towards much of the crypto industry and his aggressive crackdowns on companies, including Ripple, is a big reason why many in the space say they're supporting Trump.

In January, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who has also donated to members of both parties, called Gensler a "political liability."

"What we've had to date has been almost like purposeful chaos by Gensler to kind of crush the domestic industry," Larsen said. That "has only empowered sketchier foreign operations. It just doesn't make any sense," he said, adding that "Gensler must be the most unpopular person in Washington, D.C."

CNBC reached out to Gensler's office for comment and didn't hear back.

Ripple's legal chief said in June that the company has spent over $100 million on litigation to defend itself against civil charges brought by the SEC. In 2020, before Biden took office, the SEC accused Ripple, Garlinghouse and Larsen of violating securities laws by acting as unregistered brokers of digital currency tokens, which the SEC regulates as securities. The SEC later dismissed the charges against the two Ripple executives, and the company has denied it broke securities laws. They remain in active litigation.

Earlier this month, the agency filed a notice of appeal in its multi-year case with the Ripple.

Ripple has given about $50 million to the pro-crypto super PAC Fairshake, which has been contributing to candidates up and down the ballot, and on both sides of the aisle.

Harris has been gaining momentum within the crypto community.

Two days after Biden dropped out of the race, Marvin Ammori, legal chief at decentralized exchanged Uniswap, gave money to the Harris Action Fund. Uniswap is also battling claims it violated U.S. securities laws.

Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as White House communications director under Trump, has given more than $36,000 to two PACs supporting the Democratic nominee. Scaramucci says he's among a group of crypto advocates working with Harris to develop her campaign's policies on digital assets and to help the vice president distance the Democrats from Sen. Warren.

And then there's venture capitalist Ben Horowitz, who maintains a sizable portfolio of crypto companies. The Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and his partner Marc Andreessen said in July they were planning to make significant donations to PACs supporting Trump's run for president due to what they characterized as his friendliness to the "little tech agenda."

That was when Biden was the nominee. By early October, Horowitz appeared to have had a change of heart. He told employees at his firm that he would be making a "significant" personal contribution to Harris' election bid. Horowitz said that he and his wife, Felicia, "have known Vice President Harris for over 10 years and she has been a great friend to both of us during that time."

A couple weeks earlier, in late September, Harris finally gave a nod to cryptocurrency in a public address.

"We will encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting our consumers and investors," she said at a $27 million fundraiser in New York.

On Monday, the Harris campaign unveiled its "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men" in a report. The plan explicitly mentions creating a framework for cryptocurrency in the U.S. designed to safeguard those assets. The campaign said more than 20% of Black Americans own or have owned digital currencies.

Despite Larsen's track record of donating to Democrats, he took heat on social media after his latest contribution was reported on CNBC on Friday.

"The Ripple community and even the crypto community in general has a lot of skepticism toward Kamala's candidacy and what policies she would put into place," Delmore said, reflecting much of the online sentiment

Larsen blew off the criticism, and said he doesn't pay attention to social media.

