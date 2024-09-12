Money Report

Harris raises $47 million in 24 hours after Trump debate

By Brian Schwartz,CNBC

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2024.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
  • Vice President Kamala Harris raised $47 million in the first 24 hours after her Tuesday debate with former President Donald Trump.
  • The sum came from nearly 600,000 individual donors who contributed to one of several campaign committees and PACs backing the Harris-Walz ticket, the campaign said.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised $47 million in the first 24 hours following her Tuesday night debate against former President Donald Trump, a Harris campaign spokesman told CNBC.

The massive figure represents another boost to Harris' fundraising operation, which has been a juggernaut since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her for president in July.

The $47 million sum came from nearly 600,000 individual donors who contributed to one of several campaign committees and PACs backing the ticket of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, the campaign said.

Harris was widely considered the winner of the debate, held in Philadelphia and hosted by ABC News. Both Democratic and Republican strategists and elected officials agreed that Trump let himself be rattled by Harris' confrontational style and several instances where the ABC News moderators fact-checked him in real time.

The newest Harris fundraising numbers mark the latest blow for the Trump campaign, which has been lagging behind Harris in the fundraising game.

The Harris political operation recently announced that it raised $361 million in August, more than double the $130 million Trump's team raised the same month.

The news of Harris' $47 million day was first reported by The New York Times.

