Harris taps Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Democratic running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her Democratic running mate for the 2024 presidential election, three people familiar with the choice tell NBC News. The two are scheduled to appear together later in the day Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Walz, 60, in the past two weeks has been on a short list for the vice presidential candidate spot, along with fellow Democratic rising stars Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. Harris made calls to the contenders who were not selected Tuesday morning, a source told NBC News.

Shapiro is also scheduled to deliver remarks at the Harris-Walz rally in Philadelphia.

Although Walz, Minnesota's two-term governor, began the veepstakes process with relatively low name recognition nationally, his profile quickly rose as a result of media appearances, and Walz won over progressives with his affable Midwestern demeanor and journey to politics.

Soon after reports broke of the Walz selection, some progressive groups and unions rejoiced.

"Gov. Walz is known as the 'Education Governor' because he has been an unwavering champion for public school students and educators and an ally for working families and unions," National Education Association President Becky Pringle wrote in a statement.

The Trump campaign has already begun constructing a battalion of attacks against Walz, accusing him of supporting "open border" policies and "defunding the police," as well as other spin attempting to portray the Harris-Walz ticket as radically left of center.

Walz was born in the small town of West Point, Nebraska, and joined the Army National Guard after graduating from high school in Butte, Nebraska.

He later worked as a high school teacher for several decades, during which he coached football and was a faculty advisor for the school's gay-straight alliance.

He won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, where he served six terms, and was elected Minnesota's governor in 2018.

Harris became the de facto Democratic nominee two weeks ago, after President Joe Biden exited the race following a disastrous debate performance against Trump in late June.

Harris' campaign has since been on a turbocharged timeline to pivot the Democratic ticket, including a highly accelerated vetting process for potential running mates.

As Harris whittled down her short list over the weekend, she met in person with Walz, Shapiro and Kelly, a source familiar with the meetings told NBC News.

To make her ultimate decision, the vice president was looking for a governing partner she had chemistry with and could envision working well with for the next four to eight years, sources familiar with Harris' process told NBC News.

She wanted someone who would not undermine her leadership, could potentially expand the Democratic map and who could deftly handle GOP attacks.

Walz offers Harris connections to Capitol Hill, a potential appeal to rural voters, a record of progressive policy victories, and well-sharpened media skills.

