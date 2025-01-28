Harvard study: This cooking ingredient can help keep your brain sharp—how a doctor uses it every day

When it comes to enhancing brain health and reducing the risk of dementia, one kitchen staple consistently rises to the top: olive oil.

As a medical professional who specializes in disease prevention and longevity, I frequently recommend olive oil as a cornerstone of a brain-healthy diet, largely due to its powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

In fact, a 2024 Harvard study of 92,383 American adults highlighted a compelling link between olive oil consumption and a reduced risk of dying from dementia-related causes.

Regardless of genetic predisposition and overall diet, participants who consumed at least 7 grams of olive oil per day had a 28% lower risk of dementia-related death compared to those who never or rarely consumed olive oil.

Why olive oil is a brain-boosting powerhouse

I often prescribe the Mediterranean diet, which has been extensively studied for its cognitive benefits. Olive oil is essential to it.

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are well-documented for their role in brain health. These healthy fats promote blood flow to the brain and reduce inflammation.

Additionally, olive oil contains polyphenols, such as oleocanthal, which have been shown to combat oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which can increase your risk of neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.

Need more convincing? Here are a few other benefits of olive oil:

Appetite regulation. Olive oil helps promote satiety, which can support healthy weight — a key factor in reducing dementia risk.

Olive oil helps promote satiety, which can support healthy weight — a key factor in reducing dementia risk. Gut health boost. It stimulates bile production, supporting fat metabolism and nutrient absorption.

It stimulates bile production, supporting fat metabolism and nutrient absorption. Hormonal balance. Healthy fats are essential for producing and regulating hormones that impact mood and memory.

Healthy fats are essential for producing and regulating hormones that impact mood and memory. Energy boost. Olive oil provides sustained energy for focus without spiking blood sugar.

Olive oil provides sustained energy for focus without spiking blood sugar. Antioxidant shield. Rich in vitamin E and polyphenols, it protects brain cells from oxidative damage.

Rich in vitamin E and polyphenols, it protects brain cells from oxidative damage. Skin health. Olive oil's anti-inflammatory properties support skin repair, indirectly benefiting brain health by reducing systemic inflammation.

How I add olive oil to my diet every day

1. Take a shot

Each day I take a shot — one to two tablespoons — of high-quality, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, either first thing in the morning or as a mid-afternoon boost. To enhance the flavor, I add a squeeze of lemon juice or a pinch of turmeric for an extra antioxidant kick.

2. Veggie snack

Coming from Mediterranean roots, a daily childhood snack was sliced cucumbers with a drizzle of olive oil, fresh lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt, and it remains a favorite.

3. Meal topper

My go-to salad dressing is olive oil, fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard and a touch of honey. For dinner, I will often I finish roasted fish or vegetables with a splash of olive oil, sea salt and cracked black pepper for an antioxidant-rich flavor boost.

4. Try not to cook with it

I recommend using olive oil raw whenever possible to preserve its delicate polyphenols and maximize its brain-boosting properties.

But cooking with olive oil will not destroy its benefits. It retains many of its health properties at moderate cooking temperatures, such as sautéing or roasting at 350°F or lower. For higher-heat cooking, I suggest using avocado oil, which has a higher smoke point.

Ultimately, incorporating olive oil into your diet is an easy, delicious way to support brain health and reduce the risk of dementia. Small, consistent changes — like adding this superfood to your routine — can have a significant impact on your cognitive health and overall well-being.

Dr. Sogol Ash is a naturopathic doctor and functional medicine researcher. As the Clinical Director for Concierge MD, she merges cutting-edge science with personalized care to help her patients achieve optimal health and longevity. She is also Chair of the Neuromuscular Disease Foundation, leading efforts to find cures for rare genetic diseases while promoting prevention through education. Follow her on Instagram.

