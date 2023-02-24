Haunting Photos Show a Year of Russia's War in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine reached its one-year mark on Friday.

Photos from the year in war show the damage the suffering the invasion has cause in Ukraine, and the resilience of the people it has most affected.

Editor's note: The following article contains graphic photos of dead bodies.

In the predawn hours of Feb. 24, the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The now yearlong war has become the largest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II.

The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 civilians and led to nearly 13,300 injuries. More than 8 million people have left the war-weary country since the invasion, in what has become the greatest exodus of refugees that Europe has witnessed since World War II.

Over the past year, Western weapons have poured into Ukraine in one of the world's largest arms transfers, and allies have imposed rounds of coordinated international sanctions against Russia.

February 2022

March 2022

April 2022

May 2022

June 2022

July 2022

August 2022

September 2022

October 2022

November 2022

December 2022

January 2023

February 2023

