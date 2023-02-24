Haunting Photos Show a Year of Russia's War in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine reached its one-year mark on Friday. Photos from the year in war show the damage the suffering the invasion has cause in Ukraine, and the resilience of the people it has most affected.
Editor's note: The following article contains graphic photos of dead bodies.
In the predawn hours of Feb. 24, the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
The now yearlong war has become the largest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II.
The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 civilians and led to nearly 13,300 injuries. More than 8 million people have left the war-weary country since the invasion, in what has become the greatest exodus of refugees that Europe has witnessed since World War II.
Over the past year, Western weapons have poured into Ukraine in one of the world's largest arms transfers, and allies have imposed rounds of coordinated international sanctions against Russia.
February 2022
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.
Aleksey Nikolskyi | Sputnik | via Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov in Moscow, Russia on February 27, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images Russian GAZ Tigr infantry mobility vehicles were destroyed during fighting in Kharkiv on February 28, 2022.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images Olena Kurylo, a 52-year-old teacher, stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. Russian armed forces attempted to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of a U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine on February 10, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images The body of a Russian serviceman lies near destroyed Russian military vehicles on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Marton Monus | Reuters A refugee child fleeing Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, in Budapest, Hungary on February 28, 2022. March 2022
Aleksey Filippov | AFP | Getty Images People standing near a Ukrainian national flag watch as dark smoke billows following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022.
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images Ukrainian police officers inspect a downed Russian drone in the area of a research institute, part of Ukraine's National Academy of Science, after a strike, in northwestern Kyiv, on March 22, 2022.
Dimitar Dilkoff | AFP | Getty Images A Ukrainian serviceman helps evacuees gathered under a destroyed bridge, as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images Children look out from a carriage window as a train prepares to depart from a station in Lviv, western Ukraine, enroute to the town of Uzhhorod near the border with Slovakia, on March 3, 2022.
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images A member of the Ukrainian special forces is seen in silhouette as he stands while a gas station burns after Russian attacks in the city of Kharkiv on March 30, 2022, during Russia's invasion launched on Ukraine. April 2022
Alexey Furman | Getty Images News | Getty Images A Ukrainian soldier waves the national flag while standing on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on April 8, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images This photograph taken on April 6, 2022 shows a toy and personal belongings among rubble in front of a destroyed residential building, in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
John Moore | Getty Images A Ukrainian army soldier stands guard at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26, 2022 in Chornobyl, Ukraine. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Chornobyl on the 36th anniversary of the world's worst civilian nuclear incident.
- | Afp | Getty Images Soldiers carry a coffin of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov, during his funeral at a church in Luga, some 150 kms south of Saint Petersburg, on April 11, 2022. He died on March 27, during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content. A communal worker releases the wrists of a dead man, with his hands tied behind his back, in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content. Cemetery workers unload bodies of civilians killed in and around Bucha before they are transported to a morgue at a cemetery on April 7, 2022. May 2022
Chingis Kondarov | Reuters An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 21, 2022.
Stringer | AFP | Getty Images A view shows the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on May 10, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images Families prepare to board a train at Kramatorsk central station to flee the eastern city in the Donbas region.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images Smoke rises from an oil refinery after an attack outside the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas, on May 22, 2022, on the 88th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Kharkiv region for the first time since Russia started attacks against his country, on May 29, 2022. June 2022
Lee Smith | Action Images via Reuters Ukrainian fans cheer inside the stadium before a football playoff semifinal against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on June 1, 2022.
Sergei Chuzavkov | AFP | Getty Images A girl rides a swing on a playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka on June 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images A Ukrainian serviceman mans a position in a trench on the front line near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 18, 2022.
Metin Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images A view of a building partly destroyed in shelling in the Saltivka neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 8, 2022.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images A photograph shows anti-tank obstacles on a wheat field at a farm in southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, on June 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a NATO summit via video link in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 29, 2022. July 2022
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images A woman rides a bicycle past a cloud of smoke from a fire in the background, after a missile strike on a warehouse of an industrial and trading company in Odesa on July 16, 2022.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images Pedestrians walk past the tail section of a rocket which is embedded in the ground, in Kramatorsk on July 4, 2022, the day after a Russian rocket attack.
Miguel Medina | AFP | Getty Images An aerial picture taken on July 8, 2022 in the countryside of Siversk, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, shows wheat plantations burnt following air strike attacks of the Russian army in the region.
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images Rescuers evacuate the body of a person from a destroyed building after it was hit by a missile strike in the Ukrainian town of Serhiivka, near Odesa on July 1, 2022. The strike killed at least 18 people and injured 30.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images Local residents look at the damage to a building partially destroyed overnight during a missile strike on the outskirts of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on July 25, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters Service members stand near coffins during a funeral for 58 unidentified soldiers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in Luhansk, Ukraine on July 12, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images An aerial view of the grain ship "Glory," as representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations of the Joint Coordination Center inspect the vessel in Istanbul, Turkiye on August 9, 2022. August 2022
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images A Ukrainian tank driver sits in his tank at the front line in the Donetsk region on August 19, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Bulent Kilic | Afp | Getty Images Relatives gather in a hospital around three men injured in a missile strike in Mykolaiv, on August 18, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ihor Thachev | Afp | Getty Images A Ukrainian artillery unit fires with a 2S7-Pion, a self-propelled gun, at a position near a frontline in the Kharkiv region on August 26, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images Children play at the symbolic cemetery of cars shot by Russian troops , some painted by local artists, in Irpin, on August 9, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images Firefighters respond in the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on August 18, 2022.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images Nadiya, the mother of late Ukrainian serviceman Roman Barvinok, mourns at his coffin during a funeral service in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on August 28, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. September 2022
Mike Segar | Reuters Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelenskyy is pictured on a video screen as he delivers a recorded address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 21, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images Lybicheva Nina (4th from left), 72, receives food items along with her grandchildren as Caritas Internationalis, a Catholic charity organization, distributes food to about 3,000 people in Kharkiv on September 27, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images A firefighter walks through rubble at a railway yard of the freight railway station in Kharkiv, which was partially destroyed by a missile strike, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on September 28, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on September 1, 2022.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military at The Lviv Art Palace in Lviv on September 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images A coffin sticks out of a grave in a forest near Izium, eastern Ukraine, on September 23, 2022, where Ukrainian investigators have uncovered more than 440 graves after the city was recaptured from Russian forces, bringing fresh claims of war atrocities. October 2022
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images A BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in the Kharkiv region on October 4, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multi-storey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on October 10, 2022.
Yasin Akgul | Afp | Getty Images A crew member prepares a grain analysis for members of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) onboard the Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind," which was coming from Ukraine loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul, on October 11, 2022.
- | Afp | Getty Images Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images A self-detonating drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images A young woman cries as she walks between portraits of dead servicemen during the opening of an open-air exhibition "Azov Regiment - Angels of Mariupol" in the centre of Kyiv to mark Ukraine's Defenders Day on October 14, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. November 2022
- | Afp | Getty Images A woman hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Narciso Contreras | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy visits the city of Kherson for the first time after the withdrawal of Russian troops in Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images A crew of the BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher prepares to fire towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, on November 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images People rest in a coffee shop in Lviv as the city faces scheduled power outages on Nov. 24, 2022, after Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. December 2022
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hold a Ukrainian national flag at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on December 21, 2022.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden (right) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Dimitar Dilkoff | Afp | Getty Images Civilians take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in the center of Kyiv on December 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images Workers repair high-voltage power lines cut by recent missile strikes near Odesa on December 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sameer Al-doumy | Afp | Getty Images A Ukrainian serviceman of an artillery unit throws an empty shell as soldiers fire toward Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022.
Aleksey Filippov | AFP | Getty Images This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images This photograph taken on December 13, 2022, shows Lithuanian pianist Darius Majintas, playing music by Ukrainian composer Valentin Sylvestrov, on Kremyanets mountain in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. January 2023
Marek M. Berezowski | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Ukrainian soldiers return from the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine on Jan. 29, 2023.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images Local residents pick up firewood donated by a charity fund in Stanislav, Kherson Region, on January 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images Local resident Lubov, 71, carries goods received during a food aid distribution in the village of Lymany, Mykolaiv region, on January 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images A Ukrainian serviceman gestures from atop a BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle in the Donetsk region on January 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images A Ukrainian soldier walks past bloody stretchers outside a stabilisation hospital not far from the front line in Donetsk region on January 15, 2023. February 2023
John Moore | Getty Images Ukrainian soldiers look towards Russian positions on February 14, 2023 near Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Mustafa Ciftci | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Army on duty on the frontline, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on February 10, 2023.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images Firefighters work among debris of a building destroyed by a rocket strike in Kramatorsk on February 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sofia Bobok | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images A view of the graveyard where fallen Ukrainian soldiers are buried including Gennady Kovshyk, a soldier of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 16, 2023.