news

Haunting Photos Show a Year of Russia's War in Ukraine

By Amanda Macias,CNBC and Adam Jeffery,CNBC

Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
  • Russia's war in Ukraine reached its one-year mark on Friday.
  • Photos from the year in war show the damage the suffering the invasion has cause in Ukraine, and the resilience of the people it has most affected.

Editor's note: The following article contains graphic photos of dead bodies.

In the predawn hours of Feb. 24, the long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The now yearlong war has become the largest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II.

The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 8,000 civilians and led to nearly 13,300 injuries. More than 8 million people have left the war-weary country since the invasion, in what has become the greatest exodus of refugees that Europe has witnessed since World War II.

Over the past year, Western weapons have poured into Ukraine in one of the world's largest arms transfers, and allies have imposed rounds of coordinated international sanctions against Russia.

February 2022

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov in Moscow, Russia on February 27, 2022.
Aleksey Nikolskyi | Sputnik | via Reuters
Aleksey Nikolskyi | Sputnik | via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov in Moscow, Russia on February 27, 2022.
Russian GAZ Tigr infantry mobility vehicles were destroyed during fighting in Kharkiv on February 28, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images

Russian GAZ Tigr infantry mobility vehicles were destroyed during fighting in Kharkiv on February 28, 2022.
Olena Kurylo, a 52-year-old teacher, stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. Russian armed forces attempted to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

Olena Kurylo, a 52-year-old teacher, stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022. Russian armed forces attempted to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of a U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine on February 10, 2022.
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of a U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine on February 10, 2022.
The body of a Russian serviceman lies near destroyed Russian military vehicles on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images

The body of a Russian serviceman lies near destroyed Russian military vehicles on the roadside on the outskirts of Kharkiv on February 26, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A refugee child fleeing Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, in Budapest, Hungary on February 28, 2022.
Marton Monus | Reuters
Marton Monus | Reuters

A refugee child fleeing Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, in Budapest, Hungary on February 28, 2022.

March 2022

People standing near a Ukrainian national flag watch as dark smoke billows following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022.
Aleksey Filippov | AFP | Getty Images
Aleksey Filippov | AFP | Getty Images

People standing near a Ukrainian national flag watch as dark smoke billows following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022.
People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

People remove personal belongings from a burning house after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, on March 4, 2022.
Ukrainian police officers inspect a downed Russian drone in the area of a research institute, part of Ukraine's National Academy of Science, after a strike, in northwestern Kyiv, on March 22, 2022.
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images

Ukrainian police officers inspect a downed Russian drone in the area of a research institute, part of Ukraine's National Academy of Science, after a strike, in northwestern Kyiv, on March 22, 2022.
A Ukrainian serviceman helps evacuees gathered under a destroyed bridge, as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
Dimitar Dilkoff | AFP | Getty Images
Dimitar Dilkoff | AFP | Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman helps evacuees gathered under a destroyed bridge, as they flee the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 7, 2022.
Children look out from a carriage window as a train prepares to depart from a station in Lviv, western Ukraine, enroute to the town of Uzhhorod near the border with Slovakia, on March 3, 2022.
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images
Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images

Children look out from a carriage window as a train prepares to depart from a station in Lviv, western Ukraine, enroute to the town of Uzhhorod near the border with Slovakia, on March 3, 2022.
A member of the Ukrainian special forces is seen in silhouette as he stands while a gas station burns after Russian attacks in the city of Kharkiv on March 30, 2022, during Russia's invasion launched on Ukraine.
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images

A member of the Ukrainian special forces is seen in silhouette as he stands while a gas station burns after Russian attacks in the city of Kharkiv on March 30, 2022, during Russia's invasion launched on Ukraine.

April 2022

A Ukrainian soldier waves the national flag while standing on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on April 8, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine.
Alexey Furman | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Alexey Furman | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A Ukrainian soldier waves the national flag while standing on top of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) on April 8, 2022 in Hostomel, Ukraine.
This photograph taken on April 6, 2022 shows a toy and personal belongings among rubble in front of a destroyed residential building, in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images

This photograph taken on April 6, 2022 shows a toy and personal belongings among rubble in front of a destroyed residential building, in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
A Ukrainian army soldier stands guard at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26, 2022 in Chornobyl, Ukraine. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Chornobyl on the 36th anniversary of the world's worst civilian nuclear incident.
John Moore | Getty Images
John Moore | Getty Images

A Ukrainian army soldier stands guard at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on April 26, 2022 in Chornobyl, Ukraine. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Chornobyl on the 36th anniversary of the world's worst civilian nuclear incident.
Soldiers carry a coffin of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov, during his funeral at a church in Luga, some 150 kms south of Saint Petersburg, on April 11, 2022. He died on March 27, during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- | Afp | Getty Images
- | Afp | Getty Images

Soldiers carry a coffin of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov, during his funeral at a church in Luga, some 150 kms south of Saint Petersburg, on April 11, 2022. He died on March 27, during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content. A communal worker releases the wrists of a dead man, with his hands tied behind his back, in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content. A communal worker releases the wrists of a dead man, with his hands tied behind his back, in the town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content. Cemetery workers unload bodies of civilians killed in and around Bucha before they are transported to a morgue at a cemetery on April 7, 2022.
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images
Chris Mcgrath | Getty Images

EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic content. Cemetery workers unload bodies of civilians killed in and around Bucha before they are transported to a morgue at a cemetery on April 7, 2022.

May 2022

An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 21, 2022.
Chingis Kondarov | Reuters
Chingis Kondarov | Reuters

An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 21, 2022.
A view shows the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on May 10, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.
Stringer | AFP | Getty Images
Stringer | AFP | Getty Images

A view shows the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on May 10, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.
Families prepare to board a train at Kramatorsk central station to flee the eastern city in the Donbas region.
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images
Fadel Senna | Afp | Getty Images

Families prepare to board a train at Kramatorsk central station to flee the eastern city in the Donbas region.
Smoke rises from an oil refinery after an attack outside the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas, on May 22, 2022, on the 88th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images
Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

Smoke rises from an oil refinery after an attack outside the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukranian region of Donbas, on May 22, 2022, on the 88th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Kharkiv region for the first time since Russia started attacks against his country, on May 29, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the Kharkiv region for the first time since Russia started attacks against his country, on May 29, 2022.

June 2022

Ukrainian fans cheer inside the stadium before a football playoff semifinal against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on June 1, 2022.
Lee Smith | Action Images via Reuters
Lee Smith | Action Images via Reuters

Ukrainian fans cheer inside the stadium before a football playoff semifinal against Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland on June 1, 2022.
A girl rides a swing on a playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka on June 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergei Chuzavkov | AFP | Getty Images
Sergei Chuzavkov | AFP | Getty Images

A girl rides a swing on a playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka on June 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman mans a position in a trench on the front line near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 18, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

A Ukrainian serviceman mans a position in a trench on the front line near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 18, 2022.
A view of a building partly destroyed in shelling in the Saltivka neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 8, 2022.
Metin Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Metin Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A view of a building partly destroyed in shelling in the Saltivka neighborhood of Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 8, 2022.
A photograph shows anti-tank obstacles on a wheat field at a farm in southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, on June 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images

A photograph shows anti-tank obstacles on a wheat field at a farm in southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, on June 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a NATO summit via video link in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 29, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a NATO summit via video link in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 29, 2022.

July 2022

A woman rides a bicycle past a cloud of smoke from a fire in the background, after a missile strike on a warehouse of an industrial and trading company in Odesa on July 16, 2022.
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images

A woman rides a bicycle past a cloud of smoke from a fire in the background, after a missile strike on a warehouse of an industrial and trading company in Odesa on July 16, 2022.
Pedestrians walk past the tail section of a rocket which is embedded in the ground, in Kramatorsk on July 4, 2022, the day after a Russian rocket attack.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images

Pedestrians walk past the tail section of a rocket which is embedded in the ground, in Kramatorsk on July 4, 2022, the day after a Russian rocket attack.
An aerial picture taken on July 8, 2022 in the countryside of Siversk, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, shows wheat plantations burnt following air strike attacks of the Russian army in the region.
Miguel Medina | AFP | Getty Images
Miguel Medina | AFP | Getty Images

An aerial picture taken on July 8, 2022 in the countryside of Siversk, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, shows wheat plantations burnt following air strike attacks of the Russian army in the region.
Rescuers evacuate the body of a person from a destroyed building after it was hit by a missile strike in the Ukrainian town of Serhiivka, near Odesa on July 1, 2022. The strike killed at least 18 people and injured 30.
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images

Rescuers evacuate the body of a person from a destroyed building after it was hit by a missile strike in the Ukrainian town of Serhiivka, near Odesa on July 1, 2022. The strike killed at least 18 people and injured 30.
Local residents look at the damage to a building partially destroyed overnight during a missile strike on the outskirts of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on July 25, 2022.
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images
Anatolii Stepanov | AFP | Getty Images

Local residents look at the damage to a building partially destroyed overnight during a missile strike on the outskirts of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on July 25, 2022.
Service members stand near coffins during a funeral for 58 unidentified soldiers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in Luhansk, Ukraine on July 12, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

Service members stand near coffins during a funeral for 58 unidentified soldiers of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in Luhansk, Ukraine on July 12, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

An aerial view of the grain ship "Glory," as representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations of the Joint Coordination Center inspect the vessel in Istanbul, Turkiye on August 9, 2022.

August 2022

A Ukrainian tank driver sits in his tank at the front line in the Donetsk region on August 19, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

A Ukrainian tank driver sits in his tank at the front line in the Donetsk region on August 19, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Relatives gather in a hospital around three men injured in a missile strike in Mykolaiv, on August 18, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Bulent Kilic | Afp | Getty Images
Bulent Kilic | Afp | Getty Images

Relatives gather in a hospital around three men injured in a missile strike in Mykolaiv, on August 18, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian artillery unit fires with a 2S7-Pion, a self-propelled gun, at a position near a frontline in the Kharkiv region on August 26, 2022.
Ihor Thachev | Afp | Getty Images
Ihor Thachev | Afp | Getty Images

A Ukrainian artillery unit fires with a 2S7-Pion, a self-propelled gun, at a position near a frontline in the Kharkiv region on August 26, 2022.
Children play at the symbolic cemetery of cars shot by Russian troops , some painted by local artists, in Irpin, on August 9, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

Children play at the symbolic cemetery of cars shot by Russian troops , some painted by local artists, in Irpin, on August 9, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Firefighters respond in the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on August 18, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images

Firefighters respond in the rubble of the Culture Palace destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, on August 18, 2022.
Nadiya, the mother of late Ukrainian serviceman Roman Barvinok, mourns at his coffin during a funeral service in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on August 28, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images

Nadiya, the mother of late Ukrainian serviceman Roman Barvinok, mourns at his coffin during a funeral service in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on August 28, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

September 2022

Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelenskyy is pictured on a video screen as he delivers a recorded address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 21, 2022.
Mike Segar | Reuters
Mike Segar | Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelenskyy is pictured on a video screen as he delivers a recorded address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 21, 2022.
Lybicheva Nina (4th from left), 72, receives food items along with her grandchildren as Caritas Internationalis, a Catholic charity organization, distributes food to about 3,000 people in Kharkiv on September 27, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images
Yasuyoshi Chiba | Afp | Getty Images

Lybicheva Nina (4th from left), 72, receives food items along with her grandchildren as Caritas Internationalis, a Catholic charity organization, distributes food to about 3,000 people in Kharkiv on September 27, 2022.
A firefighter walks through rubble at a railway yard of the freight railway station in Kharkiv, which was partially destroyed by a missile strike, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on September 28, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images

A firefighter walks through rubble at a railway yard of the freight railway station in Kharkiv, which was partially destroyed by a missile strike, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on September 28, 2022.
A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on September 1, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on September 1, 2022.
Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military at The Lviv Art Palace in Lviv on September 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images

Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military at The Lviv Art Palace in Lviv on September 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A coffin sticks out of a grave in a forest near Izium, eastern Ukraine, on September 23, 2022, where Ukrainian investigators have uncovered more than 440 graves after the city was recaptured from Russian forces, bringing fresh claims of war atrocities.
Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images
Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images

A coffin sticks out of a grave in a forest near Izium, eastern Ukraine, on September 23, 2022, where Ukrainian investigators have uncovered more than 440 graves after the city was recaptured from Russian forces, bringing fresh claims of war atrocities.

October 2022

A BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in the Kharkiv region on October 4, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images

A BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in the Kharkiv region on October 4, 2022.
An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multi-storey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on October 10, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky | Afp | Getty Images

An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multi-storey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on October 10, 2022.
Yasin Akgul | Afp | Getty Images
Yasin Akgul | Afp | Getty Images

A crew member prepares a grain analysis for members of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) onboard the Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind," which was coming from Ukraine loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul, on October 11, 2022.
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022.
- | Afp | Getty Images
- | Afp | Getty Images

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022.
A self-detonating drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
A self-detonating drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022.
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images
Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

A young woman cries as she walks between portraits of dead servicemen during the opening of an open-air exhibition "Azov Regiment - Angels of Mariupol" in the centre of Kyiv to mark Ukraine's Defenders Day on October 14, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

November 2022

A woman hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- | Afp | Getty Images
- | Afp | Getty Images

A woman hugs a Ukrainian soldier as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, on November 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy visits the city of Kherson for the first time after the withdrawal of Russian troops in Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2022.
Narciso Contreras | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Narciso Contreras | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy visits the city of Kherson for the first time after the withdrawal of Russian troops in Ukraine, on Nov. 13,
A crew of the BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher prepares to fire towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, on November 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images
A crew of the BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher prepares to fire towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, on November 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
People rest in a coffee shop in Lviv as the city faces scheduled power outages on Nov. 24, 2022, after Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn | Afp | Getty Images
People rest in a coffee shop in Lviv as the city faces scheduled power outages on Nov. 24, 2022, after Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

December 2022

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hold a Ukrainian national flag at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on December 21, 2022.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hold a Ukrainian national flag at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on December 21, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden (right) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden (right) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Civilians take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in the center of Kyiv on December 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Dimitar Dilkoff | Afp | Getty Images
Civilians take shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in the center of Kyiv on December 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Workers repair high-voltage power lines cut by recent missile strikes near Odesa on December 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Oleksandr Gimanov | AFP | Getty Images
Workers repair high-voltage power lines cut by recent missile strikes near Odesa on December 7, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman of an artillery unit throws an empty shell as soldiers fire toward Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022.
Sameer Al-doumy | Afp | Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman of an artillery unit throws an empty shell as soldiers fire toward Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine on December 30, 2022.
This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Aleksey Filippov | AFP | Getty Images
This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This photograph taken on December 13, 2022, shows Lithuanian pianist Darius Majintas, playing music by Ukrainian composer Valentin Sylvestrov, on Kremyanets mountain in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergey Bobok | Afp | Getty Images
This photograph taken on December 13, 2022, shows Lithuanian pianist Darius Majintas, playing music by Ukrainian composer Valentin Sylvestrov, on Kremyanets mountain in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

January 2023

Ukrainian soldiers return from the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine on Jan. 29, 2023.
Marek M. Berezowski | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers return from the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine on Jan. 29, 2023.
Local residents pick up firewood donated by a charity fund in Stanislav, Kherson Region, on January 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Local residents pick up firewood donated by a charity fund in Stanislav, Kherson Region, on January 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Local resident Lubov, 71, carries goods received during a food aid distribution in the village of Lymany, Mykolaiv region, on January 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images
Local resident Lubov, 71, carries goods received during a food aid distribution in the village of Lymany, Mykolaiv region, on January 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman gestures from atop a BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle in the Donetsk region on January 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman gestures from atop a BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle in the Donetsk region on January 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier walks past bloody stretchers outside a stabilisation hospital not far from the front line in Donetsk region on January 15, 2023.
Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier walks past bloody stretchers outside a stabilisation hospital not far from the front line in Donetsk region on January 15, 2023.

February 2023

Ukrainian soldiers look towards Russian positions on February 14, 2023 near Bakhmut, Ukraine.
John Moore | Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers look towards Russian positions on February 14, 2023 near Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Army on duty on the frontline, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on February 10, 2023.
Mustafa Ciftci | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Soldiers of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Army on duty on the frontline, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on February 10, 2023.
Firefighters work among debris of a building destroyed by a rocket strike in Kramatorsk on February 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP | Getty Images
Firefighters work among debris of a building destroyed by a rocket strike in Kramatorsk on February 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A view of the graveyard where fallen Ukrainian soldiers are buried including Gennady Kovshyk, a soldier of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 16, 2023.
Sofia Bobok | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A view of the graveyard where fallen Ukrainian soldiers are buried including Gennady Kovshyk, a soldier of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 16, 2023.

