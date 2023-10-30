Here are 16 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Microsoft, Chevron, Southwest

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Monday, Oct. 30, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Big Morgan Stanley note: Chief Investment Officer and Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson says breadth leads, doesn't like breadth. Fed not near easing interest rates. Defensive sectors starting to outperform. Headwinds for corporate and individuals. Fiscal deficit with full employment. Chances of a fourth-quarter stock rally have fallen considerably.

Nick Timiraos, chief economics correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, interesting article. Higher bond yields can tighten financial conditions. Sees Fed pause on rates.

Piper Sandler calls release of Microsoft 365 Co-Pilot artificial intelligence assistant the "iPhone moment" for the software and cloud giant. AI small but could scale $10 billion. Microsoft (MSFT) is a stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio.

ON Semiconductor (ON) plunges more than 14%. First forecast miss.

Western Digital (WDC) to split company into hard drives and flash memory.

Raymond James says Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) estimates appear high. Gradual ramp. AMD is in the CNBC Investing Club Bullpen, our watch list of stocks.

JPMorgan downgrades Newell Brands (NWL) to hold from buy. Can this consumer products conglomerate make it in its current form?

Aerospace and defense company L3Harris (LHX) upgraded to buy from hold at Raymond James. Citi and Wells Fargo raise price targets. RBC Capital cuts PT. All have buy-equivalent ratings.

JPMorgan lowers rating on Valley National (VLY) to hold from Buy. Regional bank hell.

Raymond James goes to hold from buy on Cisco Systems (CSCO). Declining campus sales leads them to downgrade it. Would certainly cause them to miss the quarter.

Baird takes DataDog (DDOG) to hold from buy because of the dreaded optimization. A reminder that ServiceNow (NOW) did not see optimization and may now be the watchdog for AI.

Abbvie (ABBV) upgraded to buy from hold. Just valuation.

Stifel says Sanofi (SNY) asking for full trust in the pipeline. Seems like an impossibility.

Barclays cuts Comcast (CMCSA) to $44 per share from $47 and says it's a business without unit growth. Comcast owns CNBC.

Citi cuts Southwest Airlines (LUV) price target to $25 per share from $28.50. What is wrong here? Kind of unfathomable.

Chevron (CVX) upgraded to buy from buy at Bank of America. Price target raised to $200 per share from $190. Needs Hess (HES) acquisition to refill the oil coffers. However, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen and UBS all cut PTs on Chevron.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) added to analyst buy list at JPMorgan. Working on moderate to severe pain management.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) price target cut to $58 per share from $65. Keeps hold.

