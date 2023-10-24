Here are 22 stocks Jim Cramer is watching Tuesday, including DraftKings and McDonald's

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Oct. 24, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Ingersoll-Rand (IR) upgraded to buy from hold at Stifel, says recent pullback in shares is a good entry point for this high-quality industrial.
- Morgan Stanley says buy DraftKings (DKNG) ahead of earnings next week. MoffettNathanson also upgrades to a buy.
- Seaport starts coverage on 10 companies in the internet sector with seven buy ratings, including Uber (UBER), Pinterest (PINS), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META). Neutral for Alphabet (GOOGL).
- McDonald's (MCD) price target lowered to $315 from $330 at Oppenheimer on reduced target multiple. Says defense stock MCD has not been spared from subdued investor sentiment toward restaurant stocks going into earnings season. Something is wrong here.
- Barclays (BCS) shows the perils of ever buying a banking stock.
- Shopify (SHOP) price target lowered to $62 from $77 at Citi, says "cracks" forming in the U.S. consumer health profile.
- Jacobs (J) price target raised a buck to $150 at Stifel, says infrastructure money coming.
- Sweetgreen (SG) price target lowered to $13 from $16 at Citi.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) PT cut to $19 from $22 at Wells Fargo
- Regions Financial (RF) downgraded to hold from buy at UBS, says net interest income, credit and risk management keeping market multiples down.
- American Express (AXP) upgraded to hold from sell at Piper Sandler, says shares now trade at a valuation level "rarely seen" for AXP.
- Halliburton (HAL) misses on revenues but beats on earnings.
- Burlington Stores (BURL) price target lowered to $915 from $220 at Loop Capital.
- PVH (PVH) upgraded to buy from hold at JPMorgan. Analyst sees a favorable risk-reward profitl with a multi-year brand "unlock" underway.
- Monster Beverage (MNST) downgrade at Piper Sandler to hold from buy on slowing growth momentum.
- General Motors (GM) — slightly better. Topped third-quarter expectations but pulled its previously announced guidance dude to the ongoing labor strikes by the United Auto Workers.
- Verizon (VZ) also slightly better, reported third-quarter EPS beat.
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon remains cautious, says central banks are 100% dead wrong.
- Loops starts Trade Desk (TTD) as a buy, says its one of the best long-term growth opportunities available to technology and media investors.
