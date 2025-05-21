Here's how fusion energy could power your home or an AI data center

Fusion energy is the process of forcing two hydrogen atoms to combine and form one helium atom, which releases huge amounts of energy.

Type One Energy, a startup in Tennessee, claims to have proven that fusion energy will be able to produce electricity in the next decade.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The artificial intelligence boom has sent energy demand soaring. Some of the supercomputers sucking up all that power are helping to find new energy sources.

Fusion energy is the process of forcing two hydrogen atoms to combine and form one helium atom, which releases huge amounts of power. It uses a stellarator, a type of fusion reactor invented in the 1950's that produces heat.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Until now, the technology was too difficult to deploy commercially.

But this old concept has brand new potential. Type One Energy, a startup based in Tennessee, claims to have proven that fusion energy will be able to produce electricity in the next decade.

"It's going to create heat that's going to boil water, make steam, run a turbine and put fusion electrons on the power grid on a 24/7 reliable basis," said Type One Christofer Mowry.

AI has made it all practical.

"Things have really accelerated remarkably over the last five or six years," Mowry said. "The supercomputers have allowed industry, academia and large institutions to develop now and actually test at large scale the science machines that demonstrate the process."

Dozens of other companies are working on different approaches to fusion energy, but Mowry said Type One is so far the only one with the proven stellarator technology to implement at existing power plants. It will soon be tested with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TDK Ventures is betting that Mowry is right.

"With Type One Energy solutions, we expect outsized return potential," said Nicola Sauvage, president of TDK Ventures. "Fusion is no longer science fiction, and Type One Energy's technology is catching up fast to the vision of this low-cost, continuous green energy."

Type One is also backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Centaurus Capital, GD1, Foxglove Capital, and SeaX Ventures, and has raised a total of $82.4 million.

Fusion energy is different from nuclear power, and there's no risk of a nuclear accident. The power source has no long-term radioactive waste, and, according to Mowry, can't be weaponized.

But for handling AI, it could be a critical solution. Fusion energy can be deployed anywhere, whether it's next to a data center or near a large industrial park that needs clean, reliable energy.