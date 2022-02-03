Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How Gary Vee Chooses Where to Invest His Money

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Trying to invest in the next big thing can end up costing you a lot of money.

And that's why speculative investors should only risk money they are willing to lose, according to media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, who also goes by the name Gary Vee.

Vaynerchuk was an early investor in companies such as Uber and Snapchat and has recently advocated for investing in sports cards and cryptocurrency.

Check out this video to learn Vaynerchuk's four rules for investing.

More from Invest in You:
How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees
Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame
How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingInvestment strategypersonal financeSpecial Reportssavings
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us