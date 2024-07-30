Here's how much apartment space $1,500 a month can get you in 20 major U.S. cities

If you're a renter looking to get the most bang for your buck, a recent RentCafe report might help guide you to just the right place.

The apartment search website set out to determine how much apartment space renters across the United States can get for just $1,500 a month. The report found that more than half of the top 20 major cities offering the most space for that amount are in the Southeast and Southwest.

Renters in major coastal cities like New York and Boston are sacrificing square footage and shelling out equal amounts in monthly rent, data shows. For example, Wichita, Kansas, offers the most space for $1,500 a month at 1,359 square feet while Manhattan, New York City residents pay the same and get just 228 square feet.

Texas has three locations where renters can get the most space for just $1,500— Lubbock, El Paso and Corpus Christi. Major cities in California top the list of places that offer the least amount of space for $1,500.

To rank the 200 cities, RentCafe calculated the price per square foot derived from the average rents and average size of apartments by city in multifamily properties of 50 or more units.

It defined large cities as those with a population of more than 225,000, while small cities were those with less than 225,000 residents. RentCafe pulled data for three boroughs in New York City: Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Here's how much apartment space you can get for $1,500 a month across several major U.S. cities.

Wichita, Kansas

Apartment size: 1,359 square feet

Lincoln, Nebraska

Apartment size: 1,120 square feet

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Apartment size: 1,108 square feet

Kansas City, Missouri

Apartment size: 1,057 square feet

Columbus, Ohio

Apartment size: 1,037 square feet

San Antonio, Texas

Apartment size: 1,012 square feet

Jacksonville, Florida

Apartment size: 973 square feet

Detroit, Michigan

Apartment size: 957 square feet

Fresno, California

Apartment size: 854 square feet

Richmond, Virginia

Apartment size: 852 square feet

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Apartment size: 838 square feet

Austin, Texas

Apartment size: 759 square feet

Newark, New Jersey

Apartment size: 696 square feet

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Apartment size: 694 square feet

Miami, Florida

Apartment size: 533 square feet

Chicago, Illinois

Apartment size: 489 square feet

Washington D.C.

Apartment size: 464 square feet

Seattle, Washington

Apartment size: 456 square feet

San Francisco, California

Apartment size: 334 square feet

Manhattan, New York City, New York

Apartment size: 228 square feet

