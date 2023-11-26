Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's how the American Red Cross makes money from donated blood

By Juhohn Lee,CNBC

Medianews Group/los Angeles Daily News Via Getty Images | Medianews Group | Getty Images

The American Red Cross has long been recognized as the universal symbol of humanitarian services —and it's an expensive operation.

In 2022, the American Red Cross generated more than $3.2 billion in operating revenue and spent just over $3 billion in expenses the same year, according to its financial statements.

Contributions only make up about a third of the organization's revenue.

"It's really sort of the charity of choice," according to Jake Johnston, a senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. "When the White House starts raising money, when the big corporations, the NFL, Hollywood A-listers are raising money for the aftermath of a disaster, it's most likely targeted toward the American Red Cross."

But the majority of its revenue, just over $1.8 billion, comes from what its financial statements refer to as "Biomedical services."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The American Red Cross essentially collects blood from donors and then as part of the way it raises revenue to recover costs, then sells that blood to about 2,500 hospitals and medical facilities across the country," said Laurie Styron, CEO and executive director of CharityWatch.

When CNBC inquired about the pricing of these products, the American Red Cross responded that "prices for a unit of red blood cells is proprietary information. The pricing is determined by purchase volumes by blood type, service levels, and delivery requirements as well as other agreed upon terms with a hospital."

The American Red Cross further clarified that it "does not charge for the blood itself" but is "reimbursed by hospitals and transfusion centers for the costs associated with providing blood products."

Money Report

26 mins ago

Gen Z, millennials are ‘house hacking' to become homeowners in a tough market. How the strategy can help

1 hour ago

Top Wall Street analysts recommend these stocks for a long-term horizon

A majority of the American Red Cross' operating expenses, just over $2 billion, is also spent on collecting blood, according to its financial statements. That's about $139 million more than the revenue it collects from selling the blood.

Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator said, "drawing blood is actually a medical intervention that requires certain levels of certification by the people doing that work, the preservation of that blood, making sure that it stays clean and getting them to all these places. All of that costs money."

Watch the video above to see how the American Red Cross makes and spends its billions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us