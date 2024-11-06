Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Decision 2024

Here's what a Trump presidency could mean for your taxes

Those individual tax breaks will sunset after 2025 without action from Congress, which could trigger higher taxes for more than 60% of taxpayers, according to the Tax Foundation

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally in Saginaw, Michigan, U.S., October 3, 2024. Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally and concert in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S. October 28, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • Former President Donald Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win the White House, which could broadly impact taxpayers.
  • Trump wants to fully extend tax breaks enacted in 2017, including lower tax brackets, a higher standard deduction, a more generous child tax credit and other provisions.
  • He also floated several new ideas on the campaign trail, but most proposals would require approval from Congress.

Former President Donald Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win the White House, which could broadly impact taxpayers — but the details remain unclear, according to policy experts.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Enacted by Trump in 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or TCJA, will be a key priority for the president-elect in 2025. The law brought sweeping changes, including lower tax brackets, higher standard deductions, a more generous child tax credit and bigger estate and gift tax exemption, among other provisions.

Those individual tax breaks will sunset after 2025 without action from Congress, which could trigger higher taxes for more than 60% of taxpayers, according to the Tax Foundation. However, Trump wants to fully extend expiring TCJA provisions.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a look at other stories impacting the financial advisor business.

Trump also floated new ideas on the campaign trail, including no tax on tips, ending taxes on Social Security benefits for older adults and scrapping taxes on overtime pay. He also proposed eliminating income taxes, creating an auto loan interest deduction and tacking universal tariffs on imported goods.

"There are a whole bunch of promises that Trump made during the campaign," and it's unclear how many he will "seriously pursue," said Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

From coffee beans to milk, this Singapore-based startup uses AI to determine ingredient quality

news 21 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed after major post-election rally as focus shifts to Fed: Live updates

Plus, most of Trump's tax policy requires Congressional approval, which could be challenging, depending on control of the Senate and House of Representatives and support within the Republican party.

While Republicans secured a Senate majority, control of the House remains uncertain. If Democrats flip the House, we could see "more gridlock" in Congress, which could stall Trump's agenda, Gleckman explained.

The 'budget math' will be harder in 2025

Tax negotiations could also be tough amid growing concerns about the federal budget deficit, according to Erica York, senior economist and research manager with the Tax Foundation's Center for Federal Tax Policy. 

"The budget math is a lot harder this time around than it was back in 2017," with higher interest rates and a bigger baseline budget deficit, she said. The deficit topped $1.8 trillion in fiscal 2024. 

Fully extending TCJA provisions could decrease federal revenue by $3.5 trillion to $4 trillion over the next decade, depending on the scoring model, according to the Tax Foundation.  

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us