Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting in December.

Text removed from the December statement is in blue with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in blue and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference here.