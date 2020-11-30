Here's What to Do With Your 401(K) If You Lose Your Job

Retirement might be the last thing you are thinking about if you lose your job.

But if you have a 401(k), there are a few decisions you can make to protect your future.

Being proactive is the most important thing you can do with your 401(k) when you change employers, according to financial expert and radio host Chris Hogan.

Check out this video to learn the moves Hogan recommends everyone should make with their retirement accounts if they are unemployed.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.