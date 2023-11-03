Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's where the jobs are for October 2023 — in one chart

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

The October jobs report showed a cooling labor market in the U.S., with many sectors showing minimal or negative growth as the economy added a relatively meager 150,000 jobs overall.

A bright spot came in health care and social assistance, which added more than 77,000 jobs. Within that, ambulatory health care gained 32,000 jobs.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

If private education was included in that category, as some economists choose to do, there would have been 89,000 jobs added in that group.

Government employment grew by 51,000, making it the second-strongest category in October. That sector has now returned to its pre-pandemic level, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in the report.

"It's usually a bad thing when job growth is led by the public service, but in this case, it is long overdue. The private sector jobs recovery was much stronger and much faster than that of the public sector," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Judge in Trump NY fraud trial extends gag order to lawyers, says office has received ‘hundreds' of threats since trial started

Finances 47 mins ago

Customers grapple with deposit delays at big banks. What it means for you

Other areas showed meager job growth and saw employment shrink. Mining and logging, utilities and retail trade combined to add just 2,500 jobs. Information shed 9,000 jobs, while transportation and warehousing lost more than 12,000 jobs.

"Many workers in trucking, for example, are finding very, very soft economic conditions. You lose one job and it is not easy to find another. The same is true in tech," Pollak said.

Manufacturing was the weakest sector in October, dropping 35,000 jobs. The decline was due largely to strike activity, the BLS report said. That should improve in November now that the United Auto Workers union has now reached tentative agreements with the three major Detroit automakers.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us