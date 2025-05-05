Hims & Hers brings former Amazon executive into C-suite

Hims & Hers Health announced Nader Kabbani will join the telehealth company as its new chief operations officer.

Kabbani spent nearly 20 years at Amazon, where he oversaw the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, the company's acquisition of PillPack and its global Covid-19 Vaccination Task Force.

Hims & Hers, which saw revenue increase by 69% last year, said Kabbani will help the company continue to grow and scale.

Hims & Hers Health on Monday announced Nader Kabbani, a former Amazon executive who helped establish many of its health-care offerings, will join the telehealth company as its chief operations officer.

Kabbani spent nearly 20 years at Amazon, where he oversaw the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, the company's acquisition of PillPack and its global Covid-19 Vaccination Task Force. He also helped stand up Amazon Kindle, Amazon Logistics, Amazon Music and Prime Video services.

Hims & Hers offers a range of direct-to-consumer treatments for conditions like erectile dysfunction and hair loss. The company, which saw revenue increase by 69% last year, said Kabbani will help the company continue to grow and scale.

"Nader's experience scaling operations at the highest level makes him uniquely qualified to help us build the future of healthcare," Hims and Hers CEO Andrew Dudum said in a statement.

In addition to his experience at Amazon, Kabbani also held executive leadership roles at the supply chain logistics company Flexport and the warehouse automation company Symbotic.

Hims & Hers shares had a volatile start to the year, notching several double digit moves over the last few months. Investors have been paying close attention to the company's weight loss offering, which was thrown into question after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced changes to the medication supply environment earlier this year.

Shares of the company closed up 23% on April 29, for instance, after Novo Nordisk said it would offer its weight loss drug Wegovy through telehealth providers like Hims & Hers.

The stock was down more than 1% on Monday but was up more than 70% year to date.

Hims & Hers is slated to report earnings after market close.

