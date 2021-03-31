Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

How Delivery Apps Changed the Restaurant Business

By Dain Evans, CNBC

Smith Collection | Gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images

While indoor dining has dropped way down during the pandemic, food delivery has grown considerably. DoorDash and Uber Eats, the largest delivery apps by market share, saw sales more than double from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020. While it might be an easy decision for customers to use these third-party delivery apps, the decision for restaurants isn't so easy. There's a lot to consider, and it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Watch CNBC's deep-dive into the pros and cons of third-party delivery apps for restaurants to find out more.

This article tagged under:

TechnologyUbermobilerestaurantsUber Technologies Inc.
