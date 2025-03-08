How Facebook Marketplace is keeping young people on the platform

Meta's Facebook's influence remains strong globally, but younger users are logging in less. Only 32% of U.S. teens use Facebook today, down from 71% in 2014, according to a 2024 Pew Research study. However, Facebook's resale platform Marketplace is one reason young people are on the platform.

"I only use Facebook for Marketplace," said Mirka Arevalo, a student at Buffalo University. "I go in knowing what I want, not just casually browsing."

Launched in 2016, Facebook Marketplace has grown into one of Meta's biggest success stories. With 1.1 billion users across 70 countries, it competes with eBay and Craigslist, according to BusinessDasher.

"Marketplace is the flea market of the internet," said Charles Lindsay, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Buffalo. "There's a massive amount of consumer-to-consumer business."

Unlike eBay or Etsy, Marketplace doesn't charge listing fees, and local pickups help avoid shipping costs, according to Facebook's Help Center.

"Sellers love that Marketplace has no fees," said Jasmine Enberg, VP and Principal Analyst at eMarketer. "Introducing fees could push users elsewhere."

Marketplace also taps into the booming resale market, projected to hit $350 billion by 2027, according to ThredUp.

"Younger buyers are drawn to affordability and sustainability," said Yoo-Kyoung Seock, a professor at the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia. "Marketplace offers both."

A key advantage is trust; users' Facebook profiles make transactions feel safer than on anonymous platforms like Craigslist, according to Seock.

In January 2025, eBay partnered with Facebook Marketplace, allowing select eBay listings to appear on Marketplace in the U.S., Germany, and France. Analysts project this will drive an additional $1.6 billion in sales for eBay by the end of 2025, according to Wells Fargo.

"This partnership boosts the number of buyers and sellers," said Enberg. "It could also solve some of Marketplace's trust issues."

While Facebook doesn't charge listing fees, it does take a 10% cut of sales made through its shipping service, according to Facebook's Help Center.

Marketplace isn't a major direct revenue source, but it keeps users engaged.

"It's one of the least monetized parts of Facebook," said Enberg. "But it brings in engagement, which advertisers value."

Meta relies on ads for over 97% of its $164.5 billion revenue in 2024.

"Marketplace helps Meta prove younger users still log in," said Enberg. "Even if they're buying and selling instead of scrolling."

By keeping users engaged, Marketplace plays a key role in Facebook's long-term strategy, ensuring the platform remains relevant in a changing digital landscape.



Watch the video to learn more.