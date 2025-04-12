Money Report

How much child care costs in every U.S. state—it's more than college in 39 places

By Kamaron McNair, CNBC

Artistgndphotography | E+ | Getty Images

Raising kids is expensive, and getting even pricier. 

It costs nearly $300,000 to raise a child from birth to age 18 in the U.S., according to a recent LendingTree study, which included cost estimates for necessities like housing, child care, food and clothing. The total estimated cost of $297,674 is more than a 25% jump from LendingTree's 2023 estimate of $237,482.

Child care is, unsurprisingly, a major contributor to that total. Though parents may only have to pay for day care or other supervision for the first few years of a child's life, that cost alone can take a major toll on the family's finances. 

Child care is considered affordable if it costs no more than 7% of a family's income, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. But there is no state where the average cost of infant care is within that threshold for families earning the local median income, according to recent data collected by Economic Policy Institute

In South Dakota, average child-care costs are the smallest share of median income of any state. There, a family earning the median income of $92,383 would spend 9.4% of earnings on child care for an infant. On the opposite end of the spectrum, families may shell out 21% of annual income on infant care in New Mexico, where child care takes up the largest share of income, EPI finds. 

What's more, infant and toddler care may be more expensive than college. EPI also compared child-care costs with public college tuition, and in 38 states and Washington, D.C., the average annual cost for infant care is higher than the in-state tuition for a public four-year college. 

Here's the average cost of child care and in-state tuition in all 50 states and D.C.

Alabama

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $7,871
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $7,268
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $11,272
  • Median family income: $80,065

Alaska

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $20,943
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $16,768
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,434
  • Median family income: $107,779

Arizona

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $15,625
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $12,152
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $11,971
  • Median family income: $94,435

Arkansas

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $8,873
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $7,670
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,032
  • Median family income: $76,985

California

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $21,945
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $13,020
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,786
  • Median family income: $119,071

Colorado

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $21,840
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $15,992
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,967
  • Median family income: $122,150

Connecticut

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $20,254
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $16,493
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $16,035
  • Median family income: $124,716

Delaware

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $16,220
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $12,168
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $12,127
  • Median family income: $103,160

District of Columbia

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $28,356
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $22,714
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $6,258
  • Median family income: $240,194

Florida

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $13,021
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,548
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $4,618
  • Median family income: $92,382

Georgia

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $11,863
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,359
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $7,197
  • Median family income: $91,356

Hawaii

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $21,167
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $15,224
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,665
  • Median family income: $105,726

Idaho

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $9,630
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $8,117
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $7,772
  • Median family income: $85,197

Illinois

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $16,107
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,947
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $15,178
  • Median family income: $112,912

Indiana

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $14,471
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,925
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,056
  • Median family income: $90,329

Iowa

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $9,605
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $8,276
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,295
  • Median family income: $94,435

Kansas

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $9,105
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $7,963
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,434
  • Median family income: $90,329

Kentucky

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $8,756
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $7,778
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $11,494
  • Median family income: $76,985

Louisiana

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $8,873
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $8,153
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,013
  • Median family income: $84,171

Maine

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $13,310
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $11,227
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,999
  • Median family income: $97,515

Maryland

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $18,946
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $13,355
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,214
  • Median family income: $121,329

Massachusetts

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $26,709
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $17,939
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $14,592
  • Median family income: $147,606

Michigan

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $10,023
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,007
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $14,972
  • Median family income: $91,725

Minnesota

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $22,569
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $17,882
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $13,095
  • Median family income: $120,097

Mississippi

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $6,868
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $6,251
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,277
  • Median family income: $68,774

Missouri

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $13,173
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,332
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,097
  • Median family income: $90,329

Montana

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $12,778
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $11,418
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $7,425
  • Median family income: $92,382

Nebraska

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $14,106
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $11,863
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,015
  • Median family income: $98,439

Nevada

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $15,950
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $13,268
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $6,839
  • Median family income: $87,250

New Hampshire

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $17,364
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $14,437
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $17,312
  • Median family income: $129,335

New Jersey

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $18,155
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $17,534
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $15,528
  • Median family income: $139,703

New Mexico

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $14,244
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,993
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $7,656
  • Median family income: $67,747

New York

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $17,361
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $14,988
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,723
  • Median family income: $111,885

North Carolina

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $11,720
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $7,744
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $7,453
  • Median family income: $91,356

North Dakota

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $12,373
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,474
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,896
  • Median family income: $113,528

Ohio

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $17,071
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $13,426
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $11,110
  • Median family income: $96,488

Oklahoma

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $12,468
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,790
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,666
  • Median family income: $80,886

Oregon

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $19,064
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $13,717
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $12,638
  • Median family income: $104,700

Pennsylvania

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $13,354
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $11,798
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $16,497
  • Median family income: $100,594

Rhode Island

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $16,758
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $14,193
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $14,998
  • Median family income: $106,753

South Carolina

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $11,512
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,481
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $12,821
  • Median family income: $84,171

South Dakota

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $8,680
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $7,893
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,235
  • Median family income: $92,382

Tennessee

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $12,249
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $8,469
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $10,617
  • Median family income: $82,836

Texas

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $10,706
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,664
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,336
  • Median family income: $92,382

Utah

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $13,094
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,725
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $7,339
  • Median family income: $102,647

Vermont

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $18,836
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $18,366
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $17,903
  • Median family income: $110,859

Virginia

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $14,277
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $10,807
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $15,081
  • Median family income: $108,806

Washington

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $20,677
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $14,413
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,144
  • Median family income: $118,044

West Virginia

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $9,692
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,540
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $8,865
  • Median family income: $71,853

Wisconsin

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $16,956
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $14,974
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $9,129
  • Median family income: $105,726

Wyoming

  • Average annual cost of infant care: $9,327
  • Average annual cost of child care for a 4-year-old: $9,006
  • In-state tuition for a four-year public college: $5,188
  • Median family income: $84,171

How to navigate the costs of raising kids

Child-care costs vary widely from state to state and family to family, and deciding what's best for you is always a personal decision. It might mean navigating some difficult trade-offs, such as deciding if one parent should cut back on work to care for children. That decision not only affects your household's income, but could have a lasting impact that parent's career.

"A lot of times we'll focus on the expense change, but oftentimes there's an income change that comes with it as well," says Natalie Taylor, a certified financial planner based in Santa Barbara, California. It's important that parents consider "finding the child care not only that you want for your child and that you can afford, but also that works for your employment."

Taylor's advice: Think about how having a child will impact your finances for the next five years, not the next 18. "I always tell clients to take it season by season, because child-care costs change," she says.

Taylor helps her clients understand the costs they can expect in each phase of the child's growth and how they can adjust their financial plans accordingly. For example, the average cost of care for a 4-year-old is less expensive than infant care in all 50 states and D.C.

"We talk a lot about, 'What is the most you can do in this season?'" she says. Sometimes, that means letting clients know it's OK if they need to slow down on their other goals for those first couple of years.

But Taylor also helps her clients understand that changes like adjusting their 401(k) contributions should be temporary. Hopefully, they can resume working toward their other goals when their child-care costs settle down.

