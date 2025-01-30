How much money a $1,000 investment in Apple 10 years ago would be worth today

Despite a recent slide, Apple's stock has delivered a solid return over the past 12 months, underscoring its status as one of the U.S. market's steadier performers.

The company reported earnings Thursday after market close, showing modest revenue growth of 4%. It reported earnings per share of $2.40, which beat the $2.35 analysts expected, according to LSEG consensus estimates. The company reported revenue of $124.3 billion for the quarter, which surpassed analysts' prediction of $124.12 billion.

While investors are concerned about increased competition in China and sluggish sales of iPhone models featuring its AI-powered "Apple Intelligence," the stock is still up 26.4% year-over-year as of market close on Jan. 30.

Apple's fourth quarter is typically its biggest due to holiday shopping and this year's results are being closely watched by investors since they include the first full quarter of sales for its latest iPhone lineup.

How much an investment in Apple is worth

While the stock has performed well over the past year, its long-term gains have been astronomical.

To give you a sense of the stock's value, CNBC calculated how much a $1,000 investment in Apple made one, five, 10 and 44 years ago — when the company went public in 1980 — would be worth today.

CNBC's calculations below include total returns and are based on Apple's Jan. 30 closing share price. They don't factor in potential changes in the company's share price following its recent earnings report.

If you invested one year ago

Percentage change: 26.9%

26.9% Total as of Jan. 30: $1,269

If you invested five years ago

Percentage change: 199%

199% Total as of Jan. 30: $2,990

If you invested 10 years ago

Percentage change: 737%

737% Total as of Jan. 30: $8,373

If you invested when Apple went public in 1980

Percentage change : 250,743%

: 250,743% Total as of Jan. 30: $2,508,432

Since its 1980 debut, Apple's stock price has surged 241,810%, far outpacing the S&P 500's 4,598% gain.

However, financial experts caution against picking individual stocks based solely on past performance. Markets are unpredictable and a company's success doesn't guarantee future returns — especially those like Apple's.

For most investors, a passive approach is generally both more effective and less risky. A proven strategy is investing in low-cost index funds, which offer broad market exposure without the volatility of single stocks.

