Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

How quantum could supercharge Google's AI ambitions

By Jasmine Wu, CNBC and Deirdre Bosa, CNBC

Inside Google’s quantum computing lab in Santa Barbara, California.
CNBC

Inside a secretive set of buildings in Santa Barbara, California, scientists at Alphabet are working on one of the company's most ambitious bets yet. They're attempting to develop the world's most advanced quantum computers.

"In the future, quantum and AI, they could really complement each other back and forth," said Julian Kelly, director of hardware at Google Quantum AI.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Google has been viewed by many as late to the generative AI boom, because OpenAI broke into the mainstream first with ChatGPT in late 2022.

Late last year, Google made clear that it wouldn't be caught on the backfoot again. The company unveiled a breakthrough quantum computing chip called Willow, which it says can solve a benchmark problem unimaginably faster than what's possible with a classical computer, and demonstrated that adding more quantum bits to the chip reduced errors exponentially. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"That's a milestone for the field," said John Preskill, director of the Caltech Institute for Quantum Information and Matter. "We've been wanting to see that for quite a while."

Willow may now give Google a chance to take the lead in the next technological era. It also could be a way to turn research into a commercial opportunity, especially as AI hits a data wall. Leading AI models are running out of high-quality data to train on after already scraping much of the data on the internet.

"One of the potential applications that you can think of for a quantum computer is generating new and novel data," said Kelly. 

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Paris Hilton says she wants to ‘build the next Disney' with her media company

news 33 mins ago

College is worth the money for most graduates, new Fed research finds—here's the median return on investment

He uses the example of AlphaFold, an AI model developed by Google DeepMind that helps scientists study protein structures. Its creators won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. 

"[AlphaFold] trains on data that's informed by quantum mechanics, but that's actually not that common," said Kelly. "So a thing that a quantum computer could do is generate data that AI could then be trained on in order to give it a little more information about how quantum mechanics works." 

Kelly has said that he believes Google is only about five years away from a breakout, practical application that can only be solved on a quantum computer. But for Google to win the next big platform shift, it would have to turn a breakthrough into a business. 

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us