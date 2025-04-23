How ‘Sinners' star Michael B. Jordan starts his day and approaches food in his 30s: ‘You know what the consequences are if you eat like s—‘

Whether he's been portraying twin gangsters in "Sinners," a boxer in "Creed" or a doctor in "That Awkward Moment", Michael B. Jordan's physique has regularly been on full display.

As he's gotten older, the 38-year-old has consistently tweaked the fitness regimen that keeps him camera ready. One thing he's added to his routine? "I'm doing a lot more stretching right now," he says.

Jordan, who spoke to CNBC Make It last year while promoting his partnership with Propel, says physically demanding performances require more preparation than they did when he was in his 20s.

"When you're young, you're like 'I don't have time to stretch. Let me get right into the action,'" Jordan tells Make It. "That catches up to you a little bit. Warming up your body before you jump right into the action is something you have to do more of as you get older."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Jordan, who starts each day with stretching, meditation and deep breathing exercises, has also learned how to give his body the fuel it needs to perform at a high level. The "Fruitvale Station" star recognizes that eating the right foods "is super important," but is also careful to not limit himself too much.

"I don't cut it out, but you've got to have more discipline and moderation," he says. "You know what the consequences are if you eat like s–t."

In fact, the self-proclaimed "foodie" says having a cheat day where he allows himself to eat whatever he wants makes it easier to restrict his diet while he's working out in pursuit of an action-star body.

"It's something that you have to learn," he says. "You have to give yourself something along the way that keeps you motivated and locked in. Finding out what that is is really up to the individual."

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.