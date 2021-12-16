Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

H&R Block Sues Over Square's New Name ‘Block'

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • H&R Block filed a trademark infringement lawsuit over Square's new name, "Block" on Thursday.
  • The tax preparation service seeks to keep Block from using the new name.
  • It alleged the name would be overly confusing for consumers, especially given the two companies' overlapping offerings.

H&R Block filed a trademark infringement lawsuit over Square's new name, "Block" on Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The tax preparation service seeks to keep Block from using the new name, saying in a press release that the fintech company "would improperly capitalize on the goodwill and consumer trust cultivated by Block since 1955."

H&R Block said the renamed company competes with it directly in financial services, including through its recent acquisition of Credit Karma Tax for tax preparation. It alleged the name would be overly confusing for consumers, especially given the two companies' overlapping offerings.

"Today's filing is an important effort to prevent consumer confusion and ensure a competitor cannot leverage the reputation and trust we have built over more than six decades," said H&R Block President and CEO Jeff Jones said in a statement.

A Square payment device is seen in a cafe in New York, August 2, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
A Square payment device is seen in a cafe in New York, August 2, 2021.

Block CEO Jack Dorsey said earlier this month the rename was meant to reflect the company's ambitions, like the blockchain, outside of its original card-reader product called Square. That area of the business will still retain the Square name.

Money Report

investing 8 mins ago

You Can Appeal Those Income-Related Medicare Charges That You Pay on Top of Premiums. Here's How

Markets 18 mins ago

Cramer Says Investors Holding Stocks in Companies Losing Money Should Sell Them

Block did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Jack Dorsey's Square renamed Block in nod to blockchain

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyUS: Newssocial mediaBreaking News: Technologymobile
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us