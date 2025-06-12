Money Report

Huawei ‘has got China covered' if the U.S. doesn't participate, Nvidia CEO tells CNBC

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC and April Roach, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address at CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Jan. 6, 2025. 
Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the U.S.' technology is a "generation ahead" of China's.
  • Speaking to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal, he warned that Huawei will take advantage of its position in China if the U.S. continues to restrict access to the market.

If the U.S. continues to impose AI semiconductor restrictions on China, then chipmaker Huawei will take advantage of its position in the world's second-largest economy, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC Thursday.

"Our technology is a generation ahead of theirs," Huang told CNBC at the sidelines of the Viva Technology conference in Paris.

However, he warned that: "If the United States doesn't want to partake, participate in China, Huawei has got China covered, and Huawei has got everybody else covered."

In the face of U.S. export curbs that restrict Chinese firms from buying advanced semiconductors used in the development of AI, Beijing has focused on nurturing domestic firms such as Huawei in a bid to build its own AI chip ecosystem.

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei this week told the People's Daily Newspaper of the governing Communist party that Huawei's single chip is still behind the U.S. by a generation.

"The United States has exaggerated Huawei's achievements. Huawei is not that great. We have to work hard to reach their evaluation," Ren said in comments reported by Reuters.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.

