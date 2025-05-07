Human connection specialist: The No. 1 lesson I learned about forming healthy relationships—'they're not done by luck'

Having healthy relationships can lead to increased happiness and even a higher chance of living a longer life. But establishing those connections — and maintaining them — can be tricky.

Mark Groves is a human connection specialist who teaches individuals and companies how to strengthen relationships. After struggling to develop positive relationships in his own life, Groves set out to learn what it takes to build stronger connections.

"When I graduated from college, I went into pharmaceutical sales, and I was reading books like "How to Win Friends and Influence People", "Get Anyone to Do Anything", all these human behavior books," Groves tells CNBC Make It.

But it wasn't until a breakup in his late 20's with his then-fiancé, that it really set in for Groves that he needed to explore how relationships work. He was excelling in specialty sales and winning awards for his work but struggling in his personal relationships.

"I was 27 and I started studying relationships. I thought, 'Why is no one teaching us this?' Everything I would learn, I would just think to myself, 'Why wasn't there a class?'" Groves says.

This prompted Groves to write about the complexities of connections, including his own, and delve into positive psychology.

Of everything he's learned so far, this Grove says, is his favorite takeaway.

'Everyone can learn the skill set to create exceptional relationships'

"The most amazing thing I learned over all this time is that anyone can have exceptional relationships, and that they're something you create. They're not done by luck," Groves says.

"We are an active participant in every relationship in our lives, which means that we could take 100% responsibility for our side of things."

Attributing other people's positive relationships to sheer luck undermines the work that happened behind the scenes to form the healthy connections, he notes. "Great relationships are created, and everyone can learn the skill set."

Groves wrote about the responsibility of being a good friend and partner in the article, "The Responsibility of Loving," published to his Substack. In the piece, he explains how unhealthy relationships are common because it takes real effort to work on one's self and show up in a healthy manner.

"It is a powerful and liberating place to be when you say, 'I'm done living with low standards for how I communicate and the quality of relationships I've been conditioned to tolerate, and I'm ready to create the magic that comes when I take 100% responsibility for what I will allow in my life, from this moment forward,'" he wrote.

If you're looking to develop healthy relationships in your own life, here's what Groves recommends:

Recognize what you do, or tolerate from others, that hurts you or other people

Process the feelings that arise from facing how you've shown up in relationships

Alchemize the emotions like fear and hurt and use them for growth

"Until you take responsibility for the role you play in the outcomes you get in your life and your relationships, you won't be able to change them," Groves wrote.

"Because you can't change something you don't believe you have an impact on."

