Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Humana shares rise after insurer's medical costs came in lower than expected

By Annika Kim Constantino,CNBC

Jon Cherry | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Humana shares rose after the health insurer said medical costs came in lower than expected in its second-quarter earnings report. 
  • The results ease investor concerns after Humana and UnitedHealth Group warned that a surge in demand for nonurgent surgeries and outpatient services among seniors was driving up claims. 
  • Both companies now suggest the uptick may be abating. 

Humana shares rose Wednesday after the health insurer said medical costs came in lower than expected during its second-quarter earnings report.

The results ease investor concerns two months after Humana and rival UnitedHealth Group warned that a surge in demand for nonurgent surgeries and outpatient services among seniors was driving up claims. 

Both companies — the two biggest providers of Medicare Advantage plans for people ages 65 and above — have now suggested the uptick may be abating. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Humana reported a medical loss ratio, the percentage of premiums it spends on medical care, of 86.3% for the second quarter. Analysts had estimated that ratio would be 86.5%, according to Refinitiv data.

Humana highlighted a "stabilizing Medicare Advantage utilization environment" based on the most recent claims activity, without elaborating.

The company said in June it expected its second-quarter medical loss ratio to be toward the top range of its full-year outlook of 86.3% to 87.3%. Humana reiterated that full-year guidance Wednesday.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Cramer explains stock moves after debt downgrade, tells investors to raise cash and curb bullishness

weather 2 hours ago

Burned by the European heat, travelers are seeking new destinations this summer

Humana's stock rose 5% in morning trading Wednesday. Shares are down about 5% for the year after the broader health-care sector took a beating in June, putting the company's market value at around $60 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us