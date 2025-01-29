Money Report

IBM shares rise 8% on earnings beat

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM Arvind Krishna attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025. 
Yves Herman | Reuters
  • IBM reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that topped Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenue.
  • The shares rose in extended trading.

IBM reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that topped Wall Street expectations for earnings and revenue.

The shares rose as much as 10% in extended trading before giving up gains and settling at 8%.

Here's how the company did versus LSEG consensus expectations:

  • Earnings per share: $3.92, adjusted, versus $3.75 expected
  • Revenue: $17.55 billion, versus $17.45 billion expected

IBM reported $2.92 billion in net income, or $3.09 per diluted share, versus $3.29 billion, or $3.55 per share, in the year-ago period.

IBM said it expected full-year growth, adjusted for currency, of about 5% and $13.5 billion in free cash flow in 2025.

IBM's overall revenue rose 1% during the quarter. For the entire year, IBM's revenue rose 1% to $62.8 billion, with software growing 8%, while infrastructure revenue declined 4%.

IBM said that its software segment grew 10% year-over-year to $7.9 billion, partially thanks to demand for artificial intelligence technology and strong performance from its Red Hat Linux operating system.

Revenue in IBM's consulting division dropped 2% to $5.2 billion in the quarter.

In a statement, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the company has recorded $5 billion in bookings for its generative AI business, which includes sales and future sales in the company's software and consulting division.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat," " Krishna said in a statement. "Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI."

