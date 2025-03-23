I'm a psychologist who studies couples—5 ‘hard truths' about marriage most people learn too late in life

Marriage is one of the most rewarding yet challenging journeys in life. While we often enter it with high expectations, the reality is that marriage is a lifelong learning process.

As a psychologist who studies couples every day, I’ve worked with many people who only come to understand the toughest marriage lessons after they’ve experienced conflict, disappointment or a even divorce.

If you can accept these five hard truths about marriage now, you're more likely to have a happy and successful relationship:

1. Love alone isn't enough to hold a marriage together.

Many couples believe that as long as they love each other, everything else will fall into place. But love doesn’t automatically solve differences in communication styles, personal values or long-term goals.

What truly sustains a marriage is commitment, effort and the willingness to adapt. Love can help keep the spark going, but it's the daily choices that really make a difference.

How do you respond to conflict? How do you show up for each other? How are you continuing to grow together? These are the questions that determine how strong your marriage really is.

2. You're going to fight ... a lot.

One of the biggest misconceptions about marriage is that truly compatible people don't argue. But not only is conflict inevitable, it’s also essential. In fact, the absence of conflict likely means that important issues are being swept under the rug.

And it's not the fighting that damages relationships — it's how couples choose to handle their disagreements. Healthy conflict can bring partners closer by opening the door to deep, meaningful conversations about wants and needs, which can then lead to problem-solving.

My advice is to learn how to fight fairly. No blame games, no stonewalling and no personal attacks. Create a safe space where you can both be honest and open without judgment.

3. Your partner won't — and can't — meet all of your needs.

Many people enter a marriage thinking that their spouse will be their "everything" — their best friend, emotional support system, cheerleader and problem-solver. While it’s natural to lean on each other for support, expecting one person to fulfill your every need is unrealistic.

Healthy spouses recognize the importance of individuality. That means maintaining individual interests, friendships and goals. Nurturing a strong sense of self outside of the marriage helps prevent resentment and keeps the relationship from feeling suffocating.

Always remember that a thriving relationship is built on two whole, complementary individuals — not two halves trying to complete each other.

4. Without constant maintenance, your marriage will crumble.

Many couples underestimate how much work it takes to have a healthy marriage.

The honeymoon phase may feel effortless, but over time, life’s responsibilities — work, kids, finances, health — often puts the relationship lower on the priority list.

You need to have regular check-ins and planned quality time together. Just as you wouldn’t expect a car to run forever without maintenance, you can’t expect a marriage to thrive without consistent care.

5. You are both going to change individually.

You can’t expect the person you marry at 25 to be the exact same person at 45. People evolve, priorities shift and life circumstances change.

By embracing change instead of resisting it, you’ll come to realize the beauty and privilege in being able to witness this evolution.

The most successful couples are the ones who adapt and grow together. While partners drift apart, they find new reasons to keep loving each other every day. This means being open to new experiences and giving one another the space to evolve without feeling threatened by it.

Mark Travers, PhD, is a psychologist who specializes in relationships. He holds degrees from Cornell University and the University of Colorado Boulder. He is the lead psychologist at Awake Therapy, a telehealth company that provides online psychotherapy, counseling and coaching. He is also the curator of the popular mental health and wellness website, Therapytips.org.

