‘I'm on Trump time:' Kellogg says Russia-Ukraine peace plan could come in days or weeks

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

AUVERS-SUR-OISE, FRANCE – 2025/01/11: Lt Gen. Keith Kellogg, former National Security Advisor to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the conference and says the regime in Iran is weaker and more vulnerable than it has been in decades. It should not be feared but challenged. At the Trans-Atlantic conference in Auvers-sur-Oise, north of Paris, titled New Policy Toward the Iranian Regime: Standing with the Organized Resistance, former world leaders and military officials from Europe and the U.S. gathered to discuss and propose a fresh strategic approach toward Iran. (Photo by Siavosh Hosseini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said Saturday that a peace plan for the two warring nations could come within days or weeks.
  • "You got to give us a bit of breathing space and time, but when I say that, I'm not talking six months, I'm talking days and weeks," he told delegates at a fringe event at the Munich Security Conference.

"I'm on Trump time," Kellogg told delegates at a fringe event at the Munich Security Conference, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's famed fast-moving decision making.

"He'll ask you to do this job today and he'll want to know tomorrow why isn't it solved," said Kellogg, a key negotiator for Ukraine and allied nations in the recently tabled peace talks.

"You got to give us a bit of breathing space and time, but when I say that, I'm not talking six months, I'm talking days and weeks," he said.

Kellogg said there was currently a "dual-track" approach to peace talks, with U.S. representatives liaising with Russia, and separately with Ukraine and allied nations. Kellogg, for his part, said he was working on behalf of the latter grouping and insisted — contrary to earlier U.S. suggestions — that both Ukraine and Europe must be a part of those talks.

"You've got to bring the allies with you. Are they [Ukraine and Europe] going to play a part? Of course they are. You can't do it at the exclusion of anyone," he said.

"We want to make sure it's lasting and it's sustainable peace," he added.

When asked if he could outline the requirements for a credible security guarantee for Ukraine, Kellogg said he could not yet do so.

"The answer right now is no," he said, noting that he was at the conference to gather insights from Ukraine and Europe. Sometimes the U.S. has a "problem only looking through their own lens," he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

