In U.S.-China trade war, India could be a winner: Market analyst Gary Shilling

By Lindsey Jacobson, CNBC

Sw Photography | Digitalvision | Getty Images

Market analyst Gary Shilling says the U.S. trade war with China is pushing him to look more closely at investments in India.

In a recent episode of "The Bottom Line," Shilling highlighted a few reasons he's bullish on India.

Shilling noted that India is a democracy that inherited its legal system from the British. The English language is widely used, which is "pretty handy in today's world," Shilling said.

While China's population is expected to decline over the next four or five decades, Shilling said, reducing its workforce, India's population is booming. With more than 1.44 billion people, according to the U.N. Population Fund, India has overtaken China as the world's most populous country.

"As economies grow, more money proportionally is spent on services and less on goods," Shilling said. "You can only put so many cars in your driveway, but in services, you can spend almost an infinite amount of money on recreation, travel, medical services, and so on."

Watch the video to find out more about what Gary Shilling thinks the tariffs will do to the U.S. and global economies, whether manufacturing will come back to the U.S., and what this all means for the U.S. dollar.

