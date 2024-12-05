Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Intel adds two new directors with CEO search underway

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

The logo of Intel is seen during Computex 2024 in Taipei on June 4, 2024. 
I-hwa Cheng | Afp | Getty Images
  • Intel on Thursday announced the appointment of two new directors with significant semiconductor manufacturing experience as the company ramps up the search process for ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger's replacement.
  • Former ASML CEO Eric Meurice and Microchip interim CEO Steve Sanghi will join Intel's board effective immediately, the company said.

Intel on Thursday announced the appointment of two new directors with significant semiconductor manufacturing experience as the company ramps up the search process for ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger's replacement.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Former ASML CEO Eric Meurice and Microchip interim CEO Steve Sanghi will join Intel's board effective immediately, the company said. Their appointments mean that Intel's board once again has directors with semiconductor experience, fixing a vacuum left by the departure of Cadence Design Systems chairman Lip-Bu Tan several weeks ago.

Intel declined to comment on what committees the two new directors would join and the nature of the search process. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Intel's search for new directors predated Gelsinger's firing, according to people familiar with the matter. The company's board had been interviewing semiconductor executives for several weeks, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information freely.

Meurice ran ASML, which manufactures some of the most advanced chipmaking machines, for eight years. ASML's share price quintupled during his tenure, Intel said.

Sanghi rejoined Microchip as interim CEO in 2024, after serving as CEO from 1991 to 2016. Sanghi was previously an executive at Intel.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

College dropout started side hustle with $8,000—now it brings in $53,000/month: I want to build generational wealth for my son

news 15 mins ago

The classic retirement model is dead, says self-made millionaire who retired at 34: ‘You just have to count on yourself'

"Eric and Steve are highly respected leaders in the semiconductor industry whose deep technical expertise, executive experience and operational rigor make them great additions to the Intel board," interim executive chairman Frank Yeary said.

Sanghi and Meurice join Intel's board at a critical juncture. The company ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger over the weekend and has since been assembling a shortlist of replacements with the help of an executive search firm. Intel's market cap sits firmly below $100 billion, and the company is still in the middle of an intense cost-cutting drive.

Intel CFO David Zinsner and product chief MJ Holthaus currently serve as interim co-CEOs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us