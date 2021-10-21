Intel Shares Fall After Company Blames Shrinking PC Chip Business on Component Shortages

Intel reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The semiconductor company is in a period of massive capital expenditure as it spends $20 billion this year, including on a new chip foundry in Arizona.

Intel shares fell more than 6% on Thursday on a weaker-than-expected sales report and after the company blamed an industry-wide component shortage for its PC chip business shrinking 2% during the quarter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Intel CFO George Davis announced plans to retire in May 2022.

Here's how Intel did versus Refinitiv estimates:

EPS: $1.71, adjusted, versus $1.11 expected.

Revenue: $18.1 billion, adjusted, versus $18.24 billion expected.

Intel said it expected around $18.3 billion in adjusted sales in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $18.24 billion.

Intel's largest business, its client computing group, was down 2% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. That includes PC chip revenue. Intel said that PC sales were down primarily due to lower laptop volumes because of the chip shortage, and that its customers may have lacked other parts it needed to finish assembling computers.

"We call it match sets, where we may have the CPU, but you don't have the LCD, or you don't have the Wi-Fi. Data centers are particularly struggling with some of the power chips and some of the networking or ethernet chips," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in an interview with CNBC.

Gelsinger said he didn't expect the semiconductor shortage to end until 2023.

"We're in the worst of it now, every quarter next year we'll get incrementally better, but they're not going to have supply-demand balance until 2023," Gelsinger said.

PC sales have been strong for the last year as consumers around the world needed new laptops and desktops to work from home. But the pandemic-related PC surge may be coming to a close as sales slow, according to analysts.

Gelsinger said he believed that the increase in PC sales was likely a trend that will continue. "We do think the PC business is now just structurally larger, a million units-a-day kind of business," Gelsinger said.

Intel's Data Center Group, which sells processors and other silicon for data centers, produced $6.5 billion in sales, up 10% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $6.66 billion.

Intel is in a period of massive capital expenditure as it spends $20 billion this year, including on a new semiconductor factory in Arizona. Investors are closely watching Intel's gross margin as the company spends on ramping up new production lines to catch rivals in semiconductor performance.

The company plans to shift its business model to become a manufacturer, or foundry, for other chip designers, in addition to continuing to design and manufacture its own processors.

The quest to become a foundry is an expensive initiative that could have its costs defrayed by government support in the U.S. and Europe. Intel's gross margin during the quarter was 56%, up 2.9% year-over-year.

During the quarter, Intel signed up the U.S. government as a foundry customer, Intel said.

Intel is likely to provide more details on how it sees the transition to becoming a foundry and its views on its technology roadmap next month at its analyst day, which the company moved to next February on Thursday. It was previously scheduled for November.