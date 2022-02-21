‘Invasion of Ukraine Has Begun,' UK Minister Says, as Putin Orders Troops Into Breakaway Regions

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments in the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine after announcing Monday evening that he would recognize their independence.

The move could undermine Western hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing crisis, with U.K. Health Minister Sajid Javid saying Tuesday that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia was underway.

"From the reports I think we can already tell that [Putin has] sent in tanks and troops," U.K. Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News. "From that you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

U.S. President Joe Biden has not yet used the word "invasion" to describe the current activity.

The east of Ukraine, near the Russian border, has been the scene of low-level fighting between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces for eight years.

Unmarked military vehicles spotted in eastern Ukraine

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Columns of military vehicles were seen on the outskirts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine early on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness saw tanks and armored vehicles near the capital of one of the two breakaway regions Russia chose to recognize as independent on Monday.

No insignia was visible on the vehicles, according to Reuters, but they were spotted just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties with the separatist-held regions and deployed Russian troops there in what Moscow has framed as a peacekeeping mission.

— Chloe Taylor

Putin wants to ‘turn Ukraine into a broken country,’ political analyst says

Moscow wants to "turn Ukraine into a broken country" by sending troops into eastern Ukraine after recognizing rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, according to Adriano Bosoni, a political analyst at Stratfor-RANE.

"Russia basically wants to turn Ukraine into a broken country, a country that is not under full control of its entire territory, a country that could never aspire to join the European Union or NATO," he said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin is "sending the message that they willing to escalate the conflict in order to achieve that," he added.

The latest developments are particularly problematic for the European Union, Bosoni added.

He pointed out that while the EU has made it clear that Moscow will face sanctions and repercussions if it invades Ukraine, the bloc is "internally divided" over how to react to uncertain situations like the current one.

— Abigail Ng

'We must act rapidly,' says EU Foreign Affairs Chief after Putin's move

The European Union "must act rapidly" after the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Ukrainian regions as independent, the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

Borrell is expected to present its first set of sanctions against Russia this afternoon during a meeting with the 27 EU foreign affairs ministers.

"I cannot go into detail," Borrell told reporters in Paris about what his package of measures will entail.

In order to implement new sanctions against Russia, all the 27 EU capitals need to approve them.

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte said Monday: "The way we respond will define us for the generations to come."

— Silvia Amaro

World reacts as Russia’s Putin sends troops into eastern Ukraine

Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

The directive from Russian President Vladimir Putin to send troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine has drawn condemnation from around the world.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suggestion that Russian troops may be entering Ukraine to maintain peace — as Putin has claimed — was "nonsense."

Meanwhile, India's ambassador to the U.N., TS Tirumurti, said the Russia-Ukraine situation was a matter of "deep concern" and called on all sides to show "restraint" in the face of escalating tensions.

Elsewhere, China, one of Russia's closest allies, did not take sides and urged all countries to try to resolve international disputes "by peaceful means."

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun told the U.N. Security Council that the current situation in Ukraine was "the result of many complex factors."

— Sam Meredith

Putin has 'gravely miscalculated’ Ukraine situation, UK’s Johnson says

Slawomir Kaminsk | Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will find he has "gravely miscalculated" his actions on Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of Cobra — the U.K.'s national emergency committee — on Tuesday, Johnson also said that Russia appeared to be set on carrying out a full-scale invasion, Reuters reported.

"I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country," Johnson said. "And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated."

The U.K. is expected to announce new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday over its recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

At a press conference on Monday evening, Johnson described the move by Putin as a clear breach of international law, "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine" and a "very dark sign" about Russia's intentions.

— Chloe Taylor

Greece says Russia has violated international law

In a statement on Tuesday, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Russia's recognition of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine constituted "a blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law."

The ministry also said that Russia was violating Ukraine's territorial integrity and the Minsk agreements — treaties signed in 2014 and 2015 by Russia, Ukraine and pro-Moscow separatist leaders to prevent a war in eastern Ukraine.

"We have repeatedly stressed that Greece stands for respect of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all states," the Greek government added on Tuesday. "In the context of its commitments to the European Union and NATO, Greece will consult and coordinate with its European partners and allies regarding the response to this decision."

— Chloe Taylor

UK minister: Russia-Ukraine situation now as serious as Cuban missile crisis

Toby Melville | WPA Pool | Getty Images News

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday, U.K. Health Minister Sajid Javid was asked if Russia sending troops into eastern Ukraine shared any similarities with the Cuban missile crisis.

"I do think it's as serious a situation as that," he said.

The Cuban missile crisis brought the world to the brink of nuclear war in 1962, when the U.S. created a naval blockade around Cuba. The aim was to prevent the Soviet Union from bringing military supplies to the island where it had been building nuclear missile sites.

Javid added on Tuesday that there was still time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a diplomatic option and recall troops to Russia.

— Chloe Taylor

Top Chinese, U.S. diplomats discuss Ukraine in phone call

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call Tuesday just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway parts of Ukraine.

The Chinese side said the situation in Ukraine is getting worse, and called for restraint on all sides, according to a foreign ministry statement.

"The Secretary underscored the need to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the brief readout from the U.S. State Department said.

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had met in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in the city.

— Evelyn Cheng

‘Invasion of Ukraine has begun,’ British minister says

The latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis signal that the invasion of Ukraine has begun, according to a British government official.

"We're waking up to a very dark day in Europe," U.K. Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News on Tuesday. "And it's clear from what we've already seen that Putin has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity. We've always said that's completely unacceptable."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Moscow rebels on Monday, after announcing that the Kremlin would officially recognize the self-declared republics as independent from Ukraine.

Javid added on Tuesday: "From the reports I think we can already tell that he's sent in tanks and troops. From that you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

The Biden administration is yet to refer to the Russian incursion into eastern Ukraine as an invasion. However, former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told CNBC on Monday that Putin had invaded Ukraine.

— Chloe Taylor

EU foreign affairs ministers to discuss new Russia sanctions

European ambassadors are gathering at 9:30 a.m. Brussels time to discuss the EU's next steps.

It comes after the presidents of the European Commission and European Council said Monday that Russia's recognition of the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent was a "blatant violation of international law."

"The Union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," the two presidents also said.

The EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell is expected to call for an extraordinary meeting of foreign affairs ministers Tuesday to approve new sanctions on Russia, but the time of this meeting has not yet been confirmed.

All the 27 member states need to approve the package of measures in order for these to go ahead. Meanwhile, an EU official, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, told CNBC that "no one will oppose" new sanctions.

On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNBC that "everything is on the table" when it comes to sanctions — including possible penalties targeting Russian gas giant Gazprom.



— Silvia Amaro

For Russia, taking action on Ukraine now might be ‘less costly’ than waiting, says analyst

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russia doesn't want NATO and Kyiv to believe that arms exports to Ukraine successfully deterred Moscow, said Rob Lee of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

From that point of view, Putin may think it's better for Russia to ramp up aggression on Ukraine instead of doing nothing, said Lee, a senior fellow at the institute.

If Russia backs down now, NATO will think that arms exports to Ukraine were a "key decisive step" and that more deterrence is needed — and Moscow doesn't want that, he told CNBC on Monday.

"One reason why Russia might consider action now to be less costly than waiting is that if Ukraine develops longer-range missile systems, that means any kind of Russian escalation in the future could lead to Ukraine strikes on Russian cities or significant military infrastructure deeper into Russia," Lee said.

Ukraine doesn't have that option right now and that's probably "part of the cost-benefit analysis" for Putin, he added.

— Chelsea Ong

Ukraine won’t react to provocation from Russia, says President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his government won't react to provocation from Russia, and "will not give anything to anyone."

Still, his government is committed to diplomacy, he said in a televised broadcast early Tuesday morning local time, according to a transcript by NBC News.

"We're dedicated to diplomatic means of solving this issue. We're not reacting to any provocations," he said after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into eastern Ukraine. "This is our choice. We are on our land. We're not afraid of anyone and everyone."

Zelenskyy also called on allies to support Kyiv.

"We need to see who are our friends and partners, and who continues to frighten the Russia Federation with just words," he said. "We're dedicated to diplomatic means of solving this issue."

— Abigail Ng

Oil prices jump as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Oil prices jumped as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine took a turn for the worse. Russia was the largest supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union last year, and escalating tensions with Ukraine are pushing oil prices higher.

Oil could spike to $110 per barrel if the crisis worsens, according to Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

"Should we actually have Russian oil supplies cut off to Europe — which is 3 million barrels a day — we could see oil prices rise another $10 to $15 a barrel, putting Brent at about $110 a barrel," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

— Weizhen Tan