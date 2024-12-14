Invesco launches ETF to maximize on the tech concentration craze

Invesco launched an exchange-traded fund designed to give investors exposure to the top 45% of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Brian Hartigan, the firm's global head of ETFs and index instruments, runs Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which is the fifth-largest ETF in the world, according to VettaFi. Now Hartigan is taking on the Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG), which launched Dec. 4.

According to Hartigan, there is a demand to capture the megacap concentration story within the Nasdaq.

"That's what investors were asking us for. How do I dial up that, that exposure and really capture the majority of the drivers of returns in the Nasdaq," Hartigan said on CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

As of Wednesday, some of Invesco Top QQQ ETF's top holdings were Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft, according to Invesco's website.

Hartigan notes investors can balance out their portfolio risk with similar funds.

"You have this precision that investors are using ETFs to really balance out either under concentration or over concentration for their portfolios," he said.

As of Friday's close, Invesco Top QQQ ETF is up around 5.5% since its debut.

Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, notes other new funds have launched to allow investors to be concentrated on megacaps.

"We've seen other issuers launch products either targeting the largest mega-cap names or specifically avoiding them. And what that tells you is issuers are clearly aware of this battle of the markets right now. I think we're going to continue to see sort of this tug of war play out moving forward," he said.