Iowa caucus updates: Trump looks for a landslide

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, Dan Mangan,CNBC and Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Iowans will battle record-setting cold Monday to take part in the first nominating contest of the 2024 presidential election, the Iowa caucus.

Both Republicans and Democrats will meet in person at 8 p.m. ET for caucuses, or meetings, but only Republicans will cast ballots for president.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to win the GOP caucus by a margin of 20 points or more if polling trends hold. The bigger question is who will take second place, and by how much. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both poll in the high teens, effectively splitting the non-Trump vote.

Tonight's caucus also serves as the first official barometer of where the Republican party stands in 2024. For example, if Trump wins support from more than 50% of caucusgoers, it narrows the suggest that even if the the non-Trump vote coalesces around one challenger, that candidate still faces an uphill climb.

On the other hand, if Trump falls short of 50%, it raises the odds that a challenger who can unify the rest of the party, be it Haley or DeSantis, might actually defeat him in a nomination fight.

Haley backer hopes ex-governor has 'a chance,' predicts Trump will win county 'by a mile'

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley participates in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley participates in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

A Sioux County caucusgoer backing Nikki Haley said there's "not a chance" she will win the county — and predicted Trump will win Iowa's caucuses "by a mile."

Still, Douglas VanAarsten is supporting Haley "because I think we need a generational change," he told NBC News.

"And I am totally opposed to Donald Trump being the next president," VanAarsten said.

He hopes that by the end of the night, Haley "will have outperformed expectations, and that she has a chance then in New Hampshire, and even a better chance in South Carolina."

"That might get the ball rolling enough so that there's a chance," VanAarsten said.

- Dan Mangan

