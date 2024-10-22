Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

IRS announces bigger estate and gift tax exemption for 2025

By Kate Dore, CFP®,CNBC

IRS announces bigger estate and gift tax exemption for 2025
Momo Productions | Digitalvision | Getty Images
  • The IRS announced a higher estate and gift tax exemption for 2025.
  • The "basic exclusion amount" rises to $13.99 million for 2025, up from $13.61 million in 2024, the agency said.
  • The exemptions apply to tax-free transfers during life and at death.

The Internal Revenue Service has announced a higher estate and gift tax exemption for 2025.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The "basic exclusion amount" rises to $13.99 million per person in 2025, up from $13.61 million in 2024, the agency said Tuesday. The exemptions apply to tax-free transfers during life and at death.

The IRS also boosted figures for dozens of other provisions, including federal income tax brackets, long-term capital gains tax brackets and eligibility for the child tax credit, among others.  

More from Personal Finance:
Tax brackets may increase after 2025. It could affect your brokerage account
Buying a home? Here are key steps to consider from top-ranked advisors
Trump's tax cuts could expire after 2025. How advisors are preparing

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After 2025, the higher estate and gift tax exemption enacted by former President Donald Trump will sunset without action from Congress. If the provision expires, the exclusion will revert to 2017 levels, adjusted for inflation. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act doubled the exemption to $11.18 million in 2018, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us