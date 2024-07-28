‘It's impossible to not fall in love with Italy': I left the U.S. for Milan 20 years ago—the top 4 lessons I learned

Twenty years ago, when I was 35, I left my life in the greater Boston area to pursue a job opportunity in glamorous Milan.

Prior to the move, I had earned my MBA from the University of South Carolina. During my studies, I did an exchange program with Bocconi University's business school and had an internship with Pirelli, the tire and telecoms equipment manufacturer. I loved it.

After I graduated, the company made me an offer to head up marketing and communications for its telecoms business, and I jumped at the chance to return to Italy.

I was on my own and only knew a few people from my internship. But I didn't feel nervous, just excited at this new opportunity. I've been in Milan ever since.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

There are so many wonderful things about this country: The history, people, culture, design, fashion and food are intoxicating. It's impossible to not fall in love with Italy.

But the reality of being here day to day does come with its own set of unique complications.

Over the last two decades, I've navigated corporate life, layoffs, buying a house and finding a community. I would not trade the life I have made here, but there were definitely some hard won lessons along the way. Here are the most important things I learned:

1. I learned to go with the flow

I cannot tell you how many times I had to make and reschedule appointments in City Hall offices in order to get a tax number, for example, or an ID card to apply for a work permit.

The waits are long, the government workers are sometimes grumpy, and the system can be frustrating and complex on a good day — even when a company sponsors you, like mine did.

I definitely sweated the insignificant things at first. But the first time I had to contend with a transportation strike, I realized that getting mad at gridlock did nothing — I simply had to adapt, and leave a little early, since I didn't have a car at the time. (I eventually did get my license.)

My best advice, if you're trying to make a life here, is to go with the flow and take these administrative and bureaucratic quirks in stride. It's just the way it is.

2. I learned to be determined

Almost five years in, I was dealt a setback. My company sold my division, and I was laid off.

I was on a permesso di soggiorno (residence work permit), which allowed me one year to find another job. I was on the clock to find something new. Still, I was not discouraged.

Finding a job as a foreigner came down strategic networking and, at times, determination. It is very much a "who you know" job market. I networked with former colleagues, headhunters, and other business school alums.

With a few months left on my permit, I received an offer to work for a U.S. multinational with offices in Italy. I was so glad that I hung in there and bet on myself and my life in Italy.

3. I learned how to work differently

One of the best things I ever did was to give up the expression, "This is how we do things."

I had to embrace change to thrive in Italy, whether it was the awkwardness I felt using a new language — it took me about two years to really feel comfortable with Italian — or navigating corporate life.

For example, when I started work, I used to skip lunch. This was something of a faux pas, it turned out, because many Italians are very social. To truly connect with my colleagues, I needed to change my mindset.

Ultimately, I learned valuable things about my peers and the business over a relaxing meal or coffee. I absorbed much more than I would have with my head down at my desk.

4. I learned how to budget for the life I wanted

While I'm in a solid place now, I did have to do some adjusting when it came to my finances.

Some expenses definitely surprised me early on, beyond the typical rent and utilities. For example, I didn't have a car when I first got here. I recall that it cost me close to 700 euros to get my driver's license.

Americans are taxed based on citizenship and not residency, so Americans abroad need to report their taxes. I make sure to use an accountant to help me handle my taxes now. Because of agreements between the U.S. and Italy, I am not taxed twice. I do pay more taxes on my income in Italy (43% vs. 37%) than I would pay in the States, so I typically have a tax credit.

Another upside to Italy is the public healthcare system. Big companies often provide a form of supplementary private health insurance too. Money that I would otherwise put toward healthcare I can use for other needs and leisure activities.

Ultimately, I'm so glad I stepped out of my comfort zone 20 years ago. Since then I've had the opportunity to travel extensively and meet many wonderful people. Today, I feel fulfilled by the life and career I have built here.

Leslie Strazzullo is a marketing professional based in Milan, Italy. After landing in the world's fashion capital, she decided to build a life in the country of her family roots. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage your stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through Sept. 2, 2024.