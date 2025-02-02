I've studied over 200 kids—the most successful ones have parents who did 9 things early on

When we think of successful kids, many of us picture straight-A students, sports trophies, and college acceptance letters.

But after years of studying over 200 parent-child relationships, I've found that true success is more about raising kids who are confident, emotionally secure, and deeply connected to themselves and the world around them.

The parents who really understood this embraced sometimes unconventional strategies that prioritized curiosity, a love for learning, and emotional intelligence over societal expectations.

Here are nine things they did differently early on:

1. They worked on themselves

Instead of worrying so much about how their kids reacted to challenging situations, these parents understood that their behavior would influence their child's level of resilience. They modeled mental and emotional strength by being mindful of how they managed their stress in front of their kids.

2. They refrained from always saying 'good job!'

Instead, they encouraged reflection with "you should be so proud of yourself" or "you worked very hard on this — how does it feel?"

While well-meaning, "good job" can create reliance on external approval. These parents focused on fostering intrinsic motivation, helping their child take pride in their own achievements.

3. They focused on their relationship with the child

Through quality time, active listening, and shared experiences, they made their kids feel valued, safe, and understood. This also fostered the child's confidence to take risks and thrive.

4. They didn't punish their kids

They avoided punishment, knowing it builds resentment and disconnection, not skills. Instead, they let natural consequences teach lessons.

For instance, if a child forgot to do their homework, they faced explaining it to their teacher — a chance to learn responsibility and problem-solving. This approach built accountability and resilience.

5. They didn't reward academic achievement

Instead of offering rewards for good grades, they focused on cultivating a love for learning. Whether their child excelled or struggled, they kept the focus on growth and made it clear that grades didn't define their worth.

6. They valued questions over answers

They encouraged their kids to ask "why" and "how," rather than simply accepting the "right" answer. This fostered curiosity and gave their child the confidence to challenge the status quo — key traits of future leaders.

7. They let their kids teach them something

Whether solving a math problem or explaining a favorite game, these moments gave kids a sense of importance. By stepping back and letting their child take the lead, these parents showed respect for their child's abilities and nurtured their self-esteem.

8. They made reading a daily habit

Reading wasn't a chore — it was woven into daily life. Whether picture books before bedtime or novels on lazy afternoons, reading became a natural and enjoyable part of their world, fostering creativity and a lifelong love for learning.

9. They taught their kids to embrace their emotions

They treated emotions as valuable, not something to fix or avoid. When their child was upset after losing a game, for example, they might have said, "I can see how much this matters to you. It's hard to lose something you care about." This simple validation helped their child process emotions and build resilience.

Reem Raouda is a parenting coach, mother, and creator of BOUND, a parent-child connection journal designed to nurture emotional intelligence and self-worth. She is also the founder of Connected Discipline Method. Through her coaching and courses — including Power Struggles No More — she has helped hundreds of families foster connection and harmony. Follow her on Instagram.

