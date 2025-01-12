I’ve studied over 200 kids—the ones with high emotional intelligence have parents who do 7 things early on

Raising a child in today's fast-paced, achievement-driven world is no small feat. While many parents focus on grades and extracurriculars, one of the most overlooked skills is emotional intelligence.

This doesn't just help kids don't excel socially; it helps them grow into resilient, empathetic, and successful adults who can navigate challenges with confidence, foster meaningful relationships, and lead fulfilling lives.

So, what do parents who raise emotionally intelligent kids do differently? After years of studying over 200 parent-child relationships — and from practicing healthy habits with my own child — I've uncovered seven powerful strategies that these parents embraced early on.

1. They understood the power of silence

They gave their child space to process their feelings and trust their inner voice. When their child was upset, they sat quietly beside them, offering comfort without words. Embracing silence can help children better navigate and reflect on their emotions.

2. They named emotions early and often (mostly their own)

By verbally sharing feelings — like "I'm frustrated" or "I'm happy" — they taught their children emotional awareness and gave them words to express themselves. This helped their children see emotions as normal and share them openly rather than suppressing them.

3. They apologized to their child

They showed their child that mistakes are part of life and taking responsibility is a strength. Apologizing built trust and showed respect, making their child feel valued. It also modeled empathy and taught them how to repair relationships.

4. They didn't force 'please,' 'thank you' or 'sorry'

This might sound unconventional, but they knew kindness and respect can't be forced. Instead, they modeled these behaviors, trusting their child to learn by example. If their child forgot to say thank you, the parent said it for them, confident the lesson would stick over time.

This takes a lot of bravery! But as a parenting coach, I've never told my 6-year-old to say please or thank you. Now he says it all the time on his own — because he hears me say it.

5. They didn't dismiss small worries

They took their child's concerns seriously, whether it was a lost toy or trouble with a friend. By validating their feelings, they showed their child that emotions matter. This fostered self-worth, emotional safety, and respect for their experiences.

6. They didn't always offer solutions

The best way to teach decision-making is to encourage children to make their own decisions. Instead of fixing problems, they asked, "What do you think we should do?" This helped boost critical thinking, confidence, and independence.

7. They embraced boredom

They let their child get bored, which helped them become comfortable with stillness. This built creativity, self-regulation and problem-solving skills. Their child learned to enjoy their own company and find joy in simple moments, like staring out the car window instead of needing a screen.

How to nurture your child's emotional intelligence

Modeling the behaviors you want to see: Express your emotions openly, apologize when you make mistakes, and show kindness and empathy in your interactions.

Validate your child's feelings, no matter how small they may seem, and give them the space to process those emotions without rushing to fix or dismiss them.

Encourage problem-solving by asking open-ended questions instead of providing all the answers.

Let them experience moments of stillness or boredom to build creativity and self-regulation.

Most importantly, focus on building a relationship rooted in respect and trust — because emotional intelligence starts with feeling safe, valued, and understood.

Reem Raouda is a certified conscious parenting coach, mother, and creator of BOUND — the first and only parent-child connection journal designed to nurture emotional intelligence and self-worth in children. She has transformed hundreds of families through her courses, coaching and tools. Follow her on Instagram.

