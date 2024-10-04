Money Report

Jamie Dimon denies Trump's claim that JPMorgan CEO has endorsed him

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Former President Donald Trump (L) and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
Reuters
  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has not endorsed Donald Trump for president, his spokesman told CNBC.
  • The Republican nominee Trump on Truth Social had posted a screenshot falsely claiming, "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President."
  • Dimon also not endorsed the Democratic presidential ticket — either when President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris were leading it.

JPMorgan Chase on Friday flatly denied that its CEO, Jamie Dimon, has endorsed Donald Trump for president, minutes after the Republican nominee claimed on social media that Dimon is now backing him.

"Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate," Dimon spokesman Joe Evangelisti told CNBC in a phone call.

Trump on Truth Social had posted a screenshot falsely claiming, "New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President."

When NBC News asked Trump about the post later Friday, Trump said he didn't know about it and that it wasn't posted by him.

The post, published at 1:56 p.m. ET, was still visible on Trump's official account more than an hour later.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Former President and GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump post a Truth that claims J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has endorsed Trump for President.
Source: @realDonaldTrump | Truth Social
Former President and GOP Presidential candidate Donald Trump post a Truth that claims J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has endorsed Trump for President.

Dimon has at times offered qualified praise for Trump, and he has opted not to endorse the Democratic presidential ticket — either when President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris were leading it.

"I'm not endorsing anyone at this time," Dimon told CNBCTV-18 in September at the JPMorgan Investor Summit in Mumbai.

But Dimon and Trump have also clashed repeatedly over the years.

During the Republican presidential primary season, Dimon had urged corporate leaders to support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over Trump.

Trump tore into Dimon for siding with Haley, saying he "had to live with this guy when he came begging to the White House."

