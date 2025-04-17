Japan markets set to open higher as investors await key inflation data

The country is set to report its inflation data for March. Core inflation in the country — which strips out prices of fresh food — is expected to come in at 3.2% according to economists polled by Reuters.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed.

Japan markets are set to trade higher with most markets in the region closed for Good Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures pointed to a higher open for the market. The futures contract in Chicago was at 34,620 and its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 34,510 compared to the index's previous close of 34,377.6.

The country is set to report its inflation data for March. Core inflation in the country — which strips out prices of fresh food — is expected to come in at 3.2%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore's markets are closed for the holidays.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The S&P 500 ticked higher in choppy trading on Thursday, but finished the holiday-shortened trading week lower as tariffs continued to worry investors.

The broad index advanced 0.13% to close at 5,282.70 after swinging between gains and losses earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.13% to end at 16,286.45. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 527.16 points, or 1.33%, to settle at 39,142.23.

Investors have been on alert since Trump first announced his plan for "reciprocal" tariffs — which he later walked back — on April 2.

CNBC's Alex Harring and Pia Singh contributed to this report.