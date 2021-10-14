Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Stocks Climb Following Wall Street Rally

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade.
  • The S&P 500 surged nearly 2% overnight on Wall Street as investors cheered better-than-expected earnings reports from major firms such as Bank of America.
  • Hong Kong stocks are set to return to trade on Friday after markets in the city were closed for two days.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street with the S&P 500 jumping nearly 2%.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.81% while the Topix index advanced 1.02%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.93%.

Australian stocks edged higher as the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.54%.

Money Report

Markets 42 mins ago

Here's How Much 10 Big Banks Have Cut Their China Growth Forecasts

Technology 1 hour ago

Theranos Hired Its President's Dermatologist as Lab Director in 2014, Testimony Shows

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan traded 0.33% higher.

Hong Kong stocks are set to return to trade on Friday after markets in the city were closed for two days.

Bank of America picks 10 Asia stocks to buy this quarter

Credit Suisse has 7 new ‘best-in-class’ stock picks to round off the year

Why a top currency strategist decided now is the time to sell the dollar

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 surged 1.71% to 4,428.26 — its biggest jump since March — as investors cheered better-than-expected earnings reports from major firms such as Bank of America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 534.75 points to 34,912.56 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.73% to 14,823.43.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.036 having weakened earlier this week from above 94.5.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.81 per dollar, still weaker than levels below 112.8 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7415 following its climb from below $0.74 yesterday.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.42% to $84.35 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.44% to $81.67 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us